Spain star Jenni Hermoso spotted making X-rated gesture towards England ace Chloe Kelly during FIFA Women’s World Cup final

Spain's 2023 FIFA World Cup final win over England on Sunday, August 20, was marred by Jenni Hermoso making an obscene gesture towards England forward Chloe Kelly.

In a tightly contested title match in Sydney, Olga Carmona's 29th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. England goalkeeper Mary Earps pulled off a series of stunning saves, including a 69th-minute penalty from Hermoso, but the Lionesses fell short in their first World Cup final.

Hermoso had the chance to put the tie to bed midway through the second half, but her weak left-footed effort was easily kept out by Earps diving to her left. All-time Spain and Barcelona top scorer also made the news for another wrong reason.

As reported by The Sun, she was spotted on camera raising her middle finger towards Kelly, who was introduced at half-time by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman. The gesture was widely criticised on social media, but Jenni Hermoso would have the last laugh as La Roja survived 13 minutes of extra time to reign supreme.

It marked only the second time a country won both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup, with Germany being the other. Spain won the men's World Cup in 2010, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final after extra time.

How Jenni Hermoso fared at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Jenni Hermoso had a decent campaign for La Roja at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Down Under.

With 51 goals, the 33-year-old is La Roja's all-time top scorer, with three of those strikes coming at the latest edition of the quadrennial competition. That includes a brace in the 5-0 group-stage win over Zambia and a strike in the 5-1 Round-of-16 victory over Switzerland.

She couldn't add to that tally in the final, too, squandering a penalty. Jenni Hermoso, though, can be proud of an impressive overall campaign by a brilliant La Roja side that had only one World Cup win before the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand.