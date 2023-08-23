Spain superstar Jennifer Hermoso relaxes during vacation in Ibiza after controversy following World Cup final

Jennifer Hermoso has shared a picture of herself in relaxed mode during a vacation in Ibiza after she helped Spain secure the Women's World Cup. However, the afterglow of her thrilling World Cup victory with her La Roja teammates has been overshadowed by a highly contentious incident.

As Hermoso stood on the podium, basking in the glow of a 1-0 win that secured the coveted World Cup, Spanish Football Association President Luis Rubiales approached her.

Without any warning or apparent consent, Rubiales embraced Hermoso tightly and planted a kiss on her lips. The act was captured on camera and rapidly spread across social media platforms, sparking outrage.

Hermoso later expressed her discomfort with the incident, saying she "didn't like" the embrace and kiss. Rubiales went on to provide an initial defense of his actions, which was met with widespread condemnation, forcing him to issue a reluctant apology.

Hermoso enjoys vacation time in Ibiza

The Spanish football community has not been silent in the face of this scandal, with prominent figure Miguel Angel Galan filing a formal complaint. According to the Daily Mail, the complaint has alleged that Rubiales' actions were a form of sexual assault.

While the Spain FA grapples with the fallout of this incident, Jennifer Hermoso has sought solace and relaxation on a well-deserved vacation in Ibiza. The time away will offer a temporary escape from the controversy that has unexpectedly marred what should have been one of the most glorious moments of her career.

Emergency assembly convened by Royal Spanish Football Federation in wake of World Cup incident involving Jennifer Hermoso

In response to the startling incident involving Jennifer Hermoso and Luis Rubiales, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has announced an extraordinary general assembly. The gathering is set to address the controversy that has swept the nation following Spain's 1-0 victory in the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

The image of Rubiales kissing Jennifer Hermoso without her consent at Stadium Australia has sparked outrage among officials and fans alike. It has also led to a growing chorus of voices demanding that the 46-year-old be sacked from his position.

The details of the emergency meeting were disclosed in a statement that underscored the urgency of the situation (via GOAL):

"The Royal Spanish Football Federation convenes, as a matter of urgency, an Extraordinary General Assembly for next Friday, August 25, starting at 12 noon, at the headquarters of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas."

This incident has turned what should have been a moment of national pride and celebration into a stain on Spain's footballing history. Many prominent figures in football have voiced their concern and condemnation. The controversy isn't going to die down soon.