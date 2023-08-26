Spanish FA release statement supporting president Luis Rubiales and threatens to take legal action against Jennifer Hermoso

The Jennifer Hermoso and Luis Rubiales saga rumbles on as the Spanish FA released a statement in support of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president. Further, the RFEF have threatened legal action against the attacking midfielder and her camp.

The statement comes in response to the player's clarifications through the Spanish players' union FUTPRO. Addressing Rubiales' forced kiss on her after Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Hermoso said (via Daily Mail):

"I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and of course in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said."

The statement is also reported to have been signed by 56 players who refuse to wear the national team shirt until Rubiales is sacked. Denying allegations, the RFEF said in a statement on Saturday (August 26):

"Will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself. The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal action."

Despite suggestions that the alleged perpetrator could step down, Rubiales stated on Friday that he would not resign.

FC Barcelona releases statement against Luis Rubiales after Jennifer Hermoso incident

Jennifer Hermoso and Luis Rubiales battle (via Getty Images)

Former FC Barcelona player Jennifer Hermoso is currently in the middle of a controversy over a forced kiss from RFEF president Luis Rubiales. The incident took place while Hermoso went up to pick up her winner's medal after Spain defeated England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Amid the tussle, the Catalan club have come out in support of Hermoso as she clarified that the kiss was not consented. Slamming Rubiales' behavior, the club said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"FC Barcelona, however, wishes to make clear that it considers totally improper and inappropriate the RFEF president’s behavior during the celebrations for the World Cup victory achieved by the Spanish Women’s team."

The Spanish FA have backed their president and threatened to take legal action against the player for basing her claims on lies.