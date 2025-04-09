Spanish media slam Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid teammate for performance in 3-0 loss to Arsenal

Multiple Spanish media outlets have laid into Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Vincius Junior for their poor display against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League this week.

The Gunners hosted Carlo Ancelotti's men at the Emirates in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday (April 8). Mikel Arteta's side secured a comprehensive 3-0 victory, dominantly beating the 15-time European champions.

After a goalless first half, Declan Rice scored two magnificent free kicks in the second period to give Arsenal a two-goal lead. Mikel Merino then finished things off with a curling finish in the 75th minute.

Real Madrid uncharacteristically struggled to put Arsenal keeper David Raya to work. In the wake of it, the Spanish media have called out Mbappe and Vinicius for their performances.

Diario AS rated Vinicius' outing a 1/10 and stated (via GIVEMESPORT):

“Erratic, timid, poor. During the first half hour, he was involved in a series of losses that led Ancelotti to giving him a slap on the wrist.”

The outlet added on Mbappe's display, which they gave a 3/10:

“He could have scored the 0-1, but [David] Raya prevented it. He wasn’t the decisive striker Real Madrid fans had hoped for.”

Mundo Deportivo claimed that the Brazilian seems a shadow of his usual self at Real Madrid.

“Something is wrong with the Brazilian because he is far from being the decisive player of other seasons.”

MARCA called out Madrid's entire front three, including Rodrygo, stating that the trio 'showed no signs of life.'

Marco van Basten names Champions League favorites after Arsenal beat Real Madrid

Marco van Basten has backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win the Champions League this season.

Luis Enrique's side have been in great form in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season. PSG beat Liverpool in the Round of 16 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals, where they will face Aston Villa in the first leg on Wednesday (April 9).

Van Basten believes the Parisians have what it takes to defeat Arsenal, who've significantly increased their chances after beating Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg.

The Dutch icon said (via Metro):

"I saw PSG play against Liverpool. That was special. I hope they continue in that vein. They are capable of beating Arsenal. Then you get the final PSG against Barcelona. Then I’ll go for Paris for the fun of it, who can finally win the Champions League."

"They’ve been investing and hoping for about fifteen years. Manchester City, a comparable team, has managed it. But PSG has nothing yet. Sooner or later it has to happen. They now have a team that plays spectacular football," Basten concluded.

