Spanish model Tamara Gorro claims Lewis Hamilton met Gerard Pique's ex Shakira at luxurious Ibiza mansion

Gerard Pique's former partner Shakira reportedly met alleged love interest Lewis Hamilton in a luxurious Ibiza mansion. Despite rumors of a rift between the couple, Tamara Gorro confirms that the two met up at the mansion.

While appearing on the Spanish Television show Y ahora Sonsoles, Gorro reported (via MARCA):

"We can confirm that Hamilton would come in at night, presumably to meet with Shakira, of course... We can confirm, based on someone I've spoken to, that they've seen Hamilton entering this complex one night," said the Spanish presenter confidently.

"The thing is, they haven't been seen outside of this luxurious and very private complex."

As the matter gained interest, Ecodisseny, a construction company, revealed the contents of the property. Pictures posted by the brand show the presence of a pool, open terraces, gardens, and unique foliage.

The Colombian singer and Hamilton are rumored to have met at the mansion in July this year. Shakira reportedly spent the months of July and August at the estate, which aligns with the seven-time F1 Champion's calendar.

Speaking of Hamilton's whereabouts during the period, Gorro added:

"He would head out to renowned nightclubs for parties. Subsequently, where did he go...? Here, alongside our Shakira, to conclude the night in the best possible manner."

Rumors of the union come a while after Shakira and Pique ended their 11-year-long relationship.

"Women are stronger than we think"- Shakira speaks out after Gerard Pique break-up

Gerard Pique (via Getty)

Shakira opened up about life after her breakup with former Barcelona player Gerard Pique. The Colombian singer shared her thoughts while receiving Billboard's first Woman of the Year award in May this year.

The couple separated in June 2022 after spending 11 long years together. During her acceptance speech, she said (via People):

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a woman. It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

Shakira has seemingly moved on from Pique and is now rumored to have an affair with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (via Mirror).