Spanish star keen on Barcelona move amid recent transfer links - Reports

Athletic Club attacker Nico Williams is interested in a move to Barcelona. According to Spanish outlet Sport journalist Toni Juanmarti, the winger is excited to complete a move to the Catalan giants.

Expand Tweet

The 21-year-old has been an instrumental presence for Bilbao this year. He has made 34 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and setting up 16 more.

He profiles as a versatile attacker who has mainly played at left wing but can also play across the front line. That could be a key addition to a Barcelona side who have used a variety of players including Joao Felix, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez on the left flank.

Williams' contributions have been key for an Athletic Bilbao side that are still in the race for a top-four spot. They are currently fifth in the league, six points off Atletico Madrid with four games to go. The Basque club also won the Copa del Rey and will be hopeful of finishing the season on a high.

Jorge Mendes wants Barcelona target to leave current club

Nunez has emerged as a target for the Catalan giants.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has been advised to leave the club and join Barcelona by agent Jorge Mendes. According to journalist Nicolas Saavedra (via Sport Witness), the Uruguayan could leave Anfield in the summer.

Saavedra said:

"Mendes wants him to leave Liverpool. He’s a footballer whom he holds in very high regard and he has other aspirations for him. Darwin Núñez’s value has risen in recent years and Liverpool will not sell him for less than €85m."

"[Núñez] is not urgently thinking about an exit. His priority at the moment is the Copa América."

The forward completed a highly-anticipated move to the Reds in the summer of 2022 for £85 million from Portuguese side Benfica. However, since his arrival, he has failed to impress fans. Despite a respectable tally of 18 goals and 13 assists this season, his decision-making and composure in the final third have been a source of frustration for Liverpool fans.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this week that Barcelona have an interest in signing Nunez. With Robert Lewandowski set to enter his age 36 season, signing the 24-year-old could be a smart decision for the future.

He also has the versatility to play across the front line, a quality that could be useful for a Blaugrana side who have shuffled their attackers a lot this season.