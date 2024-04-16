Spanish TV station sack commentator after alleged racist comments on Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal: Reports

Spanish TV station Mobistar Plus+ has reportedly sacked commentator and former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Mono Burgos for alleged racist comments aimed at Barcelona wideman Lamine Yamal.

The incident occurred before the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in Paris on April 10. The program host, Susana Guasch pointed out the La Masia graduate's quality with the ball, to which Germán Burgos added:

"If he doesn't do well, he'll end up at the traffic lights."

After the match, PSG and Blaugrana decided to boycott the TV station and avoid taking questions on their microphones. Movistar Plus+ however acted quickly, putting out a press release (via El Nacional) that read:

"In compliance with the internal code of conduct of Movistar Plus+, which contemplates a policy of zero tolerance with any discriminatory behaviour, the platform has taken measures after the episode experienced last night, where one of its collaborators let out inappropriate comments about the player Lamine Yamal.

"Movistar Plus+ and Germán 'El Mono' Burgos will immediately cease to collaborate in the platform's programming and the presenters of the space where these comments occurred will be warned."

The decision comes after Spanish football has recently been in the spotlight for its perceived lackluster response to racism. Fans and players alike will be pleased to hear reports of problematic speech being punished quickly and decisively in the country.

Barcelona boss Xavi impressed with Blaugrana's resurgence

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is pleased with his side's revival following a disappointing start to this season. The Catalan legend has guided the club to an unbeaten streak since he announced in January his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Spanish legend said on TNT Sports (via Barca Universal):

“I think the key is that we compete as a team. We have been a team for these 13 games and we cannot change now. So, this is the time to compete as a team, this is the time to show character.

“I think we are in the best moment of the season but as you know in football, we never know what will happen. We are excited and ready to compete well. It gave us more confidence, higher morale, so we are in our best moments."

The Blaugrana are one win away from the last four of the Champions League and kickoff against PSG with a narrow 3-2 advantage from the first leg. Xavi will hope to end the season in special circumstances, by winning the continental cup before he departs.

Barcelona are also eight points behind leaders and rivals Real Madrid in La Liga.

