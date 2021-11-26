Spartak Moscow poke fun at Barcelona and Dortmund fans after Champions League struggle

Spartak Moscow have one of the most interactive and fun social media pages and they have continued to poke good fun at Barcelona's expense this season. They've also been able to add Dortmund to the list.

The Catalan side have had a difficult run in the Champions League, scoring only two goals in five matches so far. They need to beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Dortmund have also had a Champions League campaign to forget, getting battered from pillar to post. They have been knocked out in the group stages.

Spartak qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa league on Wednesday night. It was the same night Barcelona and Dortmund were nearly sentenced to the Europa league knockout stages.

The Spark Moscow Twitter Admin wasted no time and put out the following tweet:

FC Spartak Moscow @fcsm_eng Bit late, but it really do be like that 😅 Bit late, but it really do be like that 😅 https://t.co/cv8rPlcnHA

Barcelona are adapting to a season where they have lost players like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann due to dire financial difficulties at the club. Dortmund, on the other hand, have struggled for form and with injuries this season in the Champions League and will be lucky to snag a 3rd place finish.

Spartak Moscow notably joked about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram temporarily going offline by taking a dig at Barcelona earlier:

FC Spartak Moscow @fcsm_eng Even Barcelona is not that down right now as all these social networks 😔 Even Barcelona is not that down right now as all these social networks 😔

A cheeky dig from Spartak although Barca are still alive in the Champions League. However, both sides might end up chasing the same trophy if Barcelona's fight at the Allianz Arena goes badly.

Former Barcelona president believes Barcelona can win the Champions League

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Although the side is currently struggling to make headway in Europe, former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart believes the club will still win the Champions League.

"Barcelona will win the Champions League, La Liga, because there is still a lot of championship left, and the Copa del Rey, because it has not yet started."

"Although one can be wrong, without optimism one is very unhappy. I have seen more difficult things in football. I hope that in the future we will aspire to the maximum, but I have already told you that it is never easy to win the great titles."

"If we don't succeed, we will have to qualify to compete in them next year."

