"Spawns at every World Cup and becomes Prime Casillas" "The World Cup King" - Football fans in awe of 'iconic' Guillermo Ochoa's stunning display in Mexico 0-0 Poland

Fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Guillermo Ochoa after he impressed for Mexico in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Poland.

Mexico took to the field to play their first group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 22). They locked horns with Poland at Stadium 974 in Qatar to kick off their campaign.

El Tri went into the match against Poland looking to get their campaign off to a winning start. However, the game ultimately ended 0-0 although they boasted 61% possession and registered four shots on target on the evening.

Poland notably had the opportunity to find the back of the net and claim the three points. The Eagles were awarded a penalty in the 55th minute of the match after Robert Lewandowski was fouled in the box.

The Barcelona superstar, though, failed to capitalize on the situation as he had his penalty saved by Ochoa. The striker struck the ball low to his right, but the Mexico goalkeeper was equal to it.

Poland thus missed their chance to get their FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start. Ochoa, on the other hand, became the star for Mexico once again as his heroics earned the side a point.

It is worth noting that the 37-year-old is participating in his fifth-ever FIFA World Cup. He remarkably shot to fame after helping El Tri hold Brazil to a 0-0 draw in the 2014 edition of the tournament and has since been a cult hero.

The veteran's performance in goal for Mexico today did not go unnoticed as many fans took to Twitter to laud him:

433 @433 5 World Cups and 16 years later, Guillermo Ochoa is still as strong as ever 5 World Cups and 16 years later, Guillermo Ochoa is still as strong as ever 💪 https://t.co/frgijqd0PR

One fan hailed the Mexico captain as the 'King' of the tournament:

𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 @fiago7 Ochoa is actually the World Cup King Ochoa is actually the World Cup King 👑

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Mexico getting Guillermo Ochoa’s goalkeeper gloves ready for today Mexico getting Guillermo Ochoa’s goalkeeper gloves ready for today https://t.co/lB2LyGycSx

Zito @_Zeets Time to bring back the Ochoa memes Time to bring back the Ochoa memes https://t.co/bjckbD5Yv5

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Iconic World Cup Keeper. Guillermo Ochoa has now saved 17 penalties in his career. This is his 4th penalty saved for Mexico.Iconic World Cup Keeper. Guillermo Ochoa has now saved 17 penalties in his career. This is his 4th penalty saved for Mexico. Iconic World Cup Keeper. 🇲🇽 https://t.co/T0GmXlJOkY

Solyman Jami @Jitokeze Ochoa performing a masterclass every World Cup Ochoa performing a masterclass every World Cup https://t.co/kZ5PxDeKz4

Another fan wrote:

"Ochoa spawns at every World Cup and becomes prime [Iker] Casillas."

george @StokeyyG2 Ochoa spawns at every World Cup and becomes Prime Casillas Ochoa spawns at every World Cup and becomes Prime Casillas 😭😭

Martinalgui @MartinoliCuri Su nombre es Robert Lewandowski, pero lo puedes llamar "la perra de Memo Ochoa". Su nombre es Robert Lewandowski, pero lo puedes llamar "la perra de Memo Ochoa". https://t.co/VPcSh6R0Az

Ochoa's Mexico face Argentina in their next FIFA World Cup

While Mexico would have preferred to win against Poland, they will look to build on the draw in their next match. They are scheduled to face Argentina in their second group-stage match of the tournament on Saturday (November 26).

Argentina will notably go into the match on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. Gerardo Martino's side will nevertheless be hopeful that Ochoa is on song against La Albiceleste.

El Tri will then face Saudi Arabia in their third and final group-stage game on November 30. They will be hopeful of progressing into the knockout phase of the competition.

