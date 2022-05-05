"Speaking the truth" - Cavani opens up on chat with brother about signing for another club after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has revealed he would have looked to join another side had he known Cristiano Ronaldo was joining the Red Devils.

The Portuguese star has become United's main man in the centre-forward role that Cavani previously occupied in the side. The talismanic forward made his return to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus. Ronaldo has since gone on to score a remarkable 18 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

There had been much speculation over Cavani's future prior to Ronaldo's arrival, with the Uruguayan considering offers from clubs abroad. However, then-United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer persuaded the 35-year-old to stay for one more season at Old Trafford.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker would sign a one-year extension just weeks before Ronaldo was signed. The Portuguese star would even take Cavani's 7 shirt as he has been synonymous with the number throughout his career.

Cavani has responded to the rumors that he was unhappy about the 37-year-old joining the club as it threw his role as the side's starting striker into jeopardy. He told ESPN Brasil (via Sport Witness):

"Speaking the truth, I thought it was good United signed Cristiano. Knowing a little about the world of football, the first thing I did was call my brother and said: 'If this happened a week ago, I would've asked you to sign with another club.'"

“But not because I didn’t want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. No. Because I had the opportunity to meet him, and he’s a great professional, with his objectives, and that’s perfect for sportsmen. But as I know, after years in football, how things are these days… That’s why I was talking to my brother.”

Contrasting seasons at Manchester United for Edinson Cavani as he plays second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cavani saw his place in United's starting XI replaced.

There were many objections to Edinson Cavani's signing by Manchester United in 2020. Many fans took issue with the player's age, believing that he would struggle to contribute.

The Uruguayan, though, became an instant hit due to his professionalism and goalscoring prowess. In the 2020-2021 season, the veteran striker scored 17 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions.

However, once United were reunited with their prodigal son Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the 2021-22 season, Cavani became a bit-part player. His second season at the club has also been hampered by multiple injuries.

Cavani has managed just two goals and one assist in 19 appearances this season, which shows the remarkable change that has occurred following Ronaldo's arrival. The 35-year-old now looks set to leave Manchester United, with his contract expiring in the summer.

