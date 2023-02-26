"Special night" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after scoring hattrick for Al Nassr

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has put out a celebratory message on social media following his sensational hat-trick for the club.

The Portuguese international struck all three of their goals in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

It was his second treble in three games, having produced a stunning four-goal salvo against Al-Wehda three weeks ago.

Pumped up by his latest set of heroics, Ronaldo called the occasion a "special night" while backing his teammates for their performance too.

On his official Instagram handle, he wrote:

"Special night ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Well done guys!💛💙"

The 38-year-old failed to get on target in their last game against Al-Taawoun, but registered two assists, though he roared back onto the scoresheet in spectacular fashion last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, whopping an unstoppable effort into the far corner, and doubled his tally another five minutes later.

Al-Nassr right-back Sultan Al-Ghanam pranced forward before feeding Ronaldo near the D and the forward unleashed a powerful shot with his weaker left foot to make it 2-0.

Then, in the closing stages of the opening half, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star brought up his treble, rounding off a clinical counter-attacking move with a looping finish.

He now has eight goals in five league appearances for the side and trails only Talisca (13), Calos (12), and Abderrazak Hamdallah (11) in the Saudi top-flight scoring charts.

Cristiano Ronaldo hitting top form with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles seemed to continue at Al-Nassr when he failed to fire early on in his tenure, drawing a blank in his first two appearances.

His second game, in particular, was a tough one to take as the Knights of Najd were knocked out of the Saudi Cup by Al-Ittihad, who won 3-1.

But since then, the Portuguese ace has become a different beast, netting eight goals and making another two assists in four games to storm back to life.

Al-Nassr are back on top of the league table too and as long as Ronaldo keeps firing at all cylinders, the side will stand in with a chance of winning the title.

