"Special year ahead" - Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham sends birthday wishes to Lionel Messi on his Instagram

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham wished Lionel Messi a happy 36th birthday. The Argentine celebrates his special day today.

Messi is set to join the MLS club as a free agent upon the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. Hence, Beckham has wished the player on his birthday.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend wrote:

"Happy birthday my friend. Special year ahead."

Messi will bring an end to his journey in European football with the move to Inter Miami. He will have a familiar teammate, as Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets will also join the Miami-based side as a free agent.

Lionel Messi spoke about his Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami came as a surprise to many. The Argentine was linked with a return to Barcelona as well. Apart from that, Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were also interested.

Messi, however, will start a new chapter in his career at Inter Miami. The Argentine was recently quizzed about his decision.

He gave an affirmative reply, telling the media (via Albiceleste talk):

“Well I don't know if this has anything to do with it or not, but it was a decision we made and a family decision. We are satisfied and happy for what is coming with a lot of desire and enthusiasm for this new stage.”

The Miami-based club are currently rock bottom in the MLS table. Messi's arrival should serve as a boost for them. Messi is expected to make his debut for the team next month.

His debut on US soil could come against Arsenal, as the Gunners will take on MLS all-stars as a part of their pre-season tour. Messi could be a part of the all-star team and feature in that friendly.

