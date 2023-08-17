"Specialist in comebacks, minute 93 & more" - Sergio Ramos responds as Cristiano Ronaldo trolls him over Instagram following 

Former Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos were involved in a hilarious social media exchange after the latter reached the 60 million mark on Instagram followers.

While Ramos' following his huge, Ronaldo is the most followed person on the platform, boasting 600 million followers. Ramos uploaded a photo on reaching the social media landmark, and Ronaldo left a comment under the post:

“You need another zero to catch me.”

Ramos responded to Ronaldo's comments:

“Don’t be too confident Cris. Specialist in comebacks… minute 93 & more hahaha. By the way remember to participate, you have to use the #.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos shared the pitch 339 times while being teammates at Real Madrid. They won 17 trophies together, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Ramos is now a free agent after leaving PSG following the expiration of his contract on June 30. Whether a Ronaldo reunion at Al-Nassr is on the cards remains to be seen.

Neymar lauds Cristiano Ronaldo for taking Saudi Pro League to new heights

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, superstar names like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez have joined the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Neymar became the latest big-name addition to the league, joining Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in a stunning €90 million move (as per Goal). The Brazilian superstar hailed Ronaldo's impact in boosting the SPL's profile:

"(Cristiano) Ronaldo was the pioneer of the historic change that took place in the Saudi league.

"When he joined the league, they used to say he was crazy, but now you can see the great development that is happening in the league. Facing (Cristiano) Ronaldo and his team will be amazing.”

With the likes of Neymar joining, the SPL is set to get a surge in popularity. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the league plays out this season, as the campaign has already kicked off.