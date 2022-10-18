Specsavers ruthlessly mock Liverpool's Darwin Nunez as he finishes 25th in 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings

British optical chain Specsavers brutally mocked Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez on Twitter after the Uruguayan finished in the 25th spot for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Nunez joined the Reds at the start of the season for a reported fee of £85 million. However, he hasn't made the best start to his life at the club, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 11 games for Jurgen Klopp's side. He also picked up a red card against Crystal Palace in their second league game of the season.

However, he earned the 25th ranking based on his performances for Benfica last season. The Uruguayan scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 games for the Portuguese club.

When Nunez was announced as the 25th best player in the world by France Football's Twitter account, Specsavers decided to troll the the forward. They tweeted asking whether he is the 25th best player in Liverpool.

Nunez has often been compared to Manchester City forward Erling Haaland since arriving in the Premier League.

Given they are very close in age and play in the same position and the fact that they are representing two rival clubs in the Premier League, those comparisons shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

However, Haaland has been off to an absolutely astonishing start to his life under Pep Guardiola. The Norwegian has scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 15 games across competitions for the Cityzens so far this season.

Despite his slow start, fans can expect Nunez to offer a lot more for Jurgen Klopp's side in the coming weeks. He certainly has the quality to establish himself as one of the best attackers in Europe.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Joe Gomez for his performance against Manchester City

Centre-back Joe Gomez put in a great shift as Liverpool defeated Manchester City by a scoreline of 1-0 at Anfield. The defender, alongside Virgil van Dijk, managed to keep the indomitable force that is Erling Haaland away from scoring against them.

Klopp praised the England international for his solid performance as he told the media after the game (via liverpool.com):

"It’s just great for Joey that he can show what a player he is. Outstanding, outstanding talent, a great player and can play different positions, obviously. Today [Oct 16] was sensational, a mature performance together with Virgil and the two full-backs.

"I’d like to mention - and it’s fine, Joey deserves all the praise - but I am pretty sure before the game a lot of people thought, ‘Oh, James Milner against Phil Foden.’ The way James Milner played was absolutely unbelievable. Joey as well."

