"Spectacular atmosphere" - Maxi Rodriguez opens up on 'special' Liverpool return in legends game against Barcelona

Former Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez has hailed the 'spactacular atmosphere' at Anfield and described his return to the ground as 'special'.

The former Argentine winger was part of the Liverpool Legends side that took on Barcelona Legends in a charity game at Anfield last Saturday to raise money for the LFC Foundation.

Barcelona Legends won the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Giovanni and Rivaldo, while Kop hero Steven Gerrard scored the only goal for his boyhood club.

Maxi Rodriguez, who had a decent two-year spell with the Reds between 2010 and 2012, has admitted he was surprised to receive a call from the club to feature for their Legends team.

The 41-year-old insisted that he enjoyed his time back at the Merseyside club.

“It came as a bit of a surprise to me, not long after I retired,” the Argentine told TyC Sports.

“It was two very nice invitations, enjoying it all."

Maxi, Maxi Rodriguez runs down the wing for me...



One of the most underrated players in Liverpool's Premier League history?

Rodriguez also admitted that it was 'special' to feel the warmth of the fans at a jam-packed Anfield.

"We played Barcelona legends against Liverpool legends, and I got to play as a five-a-side player. There was Gerrard, Kuyt, Milan Baros.

“Playing in front of a full house, feeling the warmth of the Liverpool fans again, which is very special, through something very nice, it created a spectacular atmosphere,” he said.

Rodriguez joined the Reds in January 2010 from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on a free transfer and remains a favorite of the Kop.

The former Argentine international made a total of 73 appearances for the Merseysiders and scored 17 goals while producing seven assists. He was part of Kenny Dalglish's Liverpool side that won the League Cup in 2012.

Liverpool have everything to play for after the international break

Premier League football will be back this weekend after an eventful international break and the next couple of months will be gargantuan for Jurgen Klopp's side.

They are chasing an unprecedented quadrapble but have a long way to go to make it possible.

Jürgen Klopp:



"I'm an okay manager, but together with my boys (coaching staff) I'm a 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱 manager!"

Jurgen Klopp's side trail Manchester City in the Premier League by just one point and will also take on Pep Guardiola's side in the FA cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, the Reds will lock horns with Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It could prove to be a historic season for the 19-time champions of England if they can be at their absolute best for the next two months.

