"Speed was right" - KSI calls Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT as Lionel Messi launches new hydration drink

Online media personality KSI has taken to Instagram to declare his pick in the eternal GOAT debate in football between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. His opinion, however, came after Messi became his business rival.

The streamer/YouTuber took to Instagram to name Ronaldo his pick in the debate after it was announced that Messi was releasing his own hydration beverage, Mas+.

Hours after the announcement, KSI posted on Instagram:

“Speed was right, he is the goat.”

KSI began his hydration beverage in January 2022 with fellow online personality Logan Paul in the UK. Their business has taken off and is one of the fastest growing brands in the world.

The United Kingdom native is, however, right to be concerned even if playfully so about a behemoth like Lionel Messi entering the market. His Global appeal, reach and marketability could see him steal market share and reach into untapped markets.

The online personality might have to reach out to another legendary figure in football with immense marketability, Cristiano Ronaldo, to get on his team if he wants to combat La Pulga on the market.

KSI and his support for Cristiano Ronaldo before Lionel Messi announced Mas+

KSI has been a fan of Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo long before his business interests clashed with Lionel Messi. The online media personality, who's real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji is friends with IShowSpeed, an avid CR7 fan.

The London born celebrity will however have less reason to support the Argentine international following his announcement. The Mas+ product shares an eerie similarity to Prime, KSI’s own hydration offering.

The United Kingdom national has put in a lot of work into marketing and publicising his product, now he could potentially be up against a world famous athlete with a similar product. It remains to be seen if KSI will reach out to his preferred legend in Cristiano Ronaldo for a collaboration, but neutrals and onlookers will hope he does.

Messi and Ronaldo will however be busy this summer. The pair will be on international duty for their countries in continental tournaments. La Pulga will be with Argentina in Copa America, while CR7 will be at Euro 2024 where he could potentially go up against the London born celebrity's home country England.