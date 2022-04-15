“Spend £2b on the best players in the world. Win everything. And then boast about it on Twitter” – Andy Goldstein requests Elon Musk to buy Manchester United

TalkSPORT host and Manchester United fan Andy Goldstein urged tech billionaire Elon Musk to buy the club and spend £2 billion in the transfer market.

Red Devils fans have regularly protested against the Glazer family, the American owners who bought the club in 2005. Supporters have announced plans to launch a new set of protests with promises that were made a year ago not being fulfilled. The owners made promises to invest both on and off the field and set up a fan-sharing scheme to give supporters equal voting rights on the board.

However, none of the promises have been fulfilled and Manchester United are currently 7th in the EPL, after being knocked out of every other competition.

Most fans want to see the club being sold, with Andy Goldstein urging Tesla owner Elon Musk to buy it.

Musk has a net worth of around $265 billion and can easily buy United. Goldstein posted the following tweet, urging Musk to retract his $43 billion offer to buy Twitter.

Andy Goldstein MBE @andygoldstein05 @elonmusk Elon, Elon. Retract ur offer. Buy Man United. Spend £2b on the best players in the world. Win everything. And then boast about it on Twitter. @elonmusk Elon, Elon. Retract ur offer. Buy Man United. Spend £2b on the best players in the world. Win everything. And then boast about it on Twitter.

Manchester United set to announce Erik Ten Hag as long-term manager

All signs point to an imminent announcement with respect to Erik Ten Hag joining Manchester United. The Dutch manager comes with a huge reputation and is being viewed as a long-term solution to the club’s woes. Of course, signing a top tactician and man-manager is only the beginning of the job at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will need to be backed as he attempts to bring about a quick transition in fortunes. Several senior players can be expected to be shown the door, with players who do not fit in with the coach’s philosophy expected to leave.

There are plenty of world-class stars who only require the proper platform to succeed. Fans will be hoping to see the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay play at the levels they are capable of playing at consistently.

Naija @Naija_PR Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United signing to have improved at the club over the last 10 years — Rio Ferdinand Bruno Fernandes is the only Manchester United signing to have improved at the club over the last 10 years — Rio Ferdinand https://t.co/OADhishJqN

If not, replacements will need to be signed quickly. Most fans want to see a change in their transfer approach. They would rather see younger, lesser-known players being signed so that they can develop into world-class players at Old Trafford.

