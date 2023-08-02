"Spend that money somewhere else" - Gabby Agboblahor sends transfer message to Arsenal amid links to £40m rated star 

Gabby Agbonlahor has questioned Arsenal's reported move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The former Aston Villa striker can't understand the Gunners' pursuit of the Bees' shot-stopper. Mikel Arteta's side already possess Aaron Ramsdale and the England international signed a new deal with the club just last May.

Agbonlahor claims that Arsenal don't need to sign a new goalkeeper and reckons the money should be spent elsewhere. He expressed his bemusement with the north Londoners' potential £30-£40 million move for Raya who has agreed personal terms, telling talkSPORT:

"I don't think anybody saw this coming. If you said at the end of the season Arsenal would be going for a goalkeeper I don't think anybody would have believed you. It's very strange to see."

The English pundit has advised Arteta to reconsider his pursuit of Raya as he thinks there are other areas that need strengthening. He added:

"David Raya they don't need, they should spend that money somewhere else. To spend like £30-40 million on a goalkeeper, go get another midfielder, left-back or a striker."

Arsenal have already signed two midfielders this summer: Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. The latter looks set to be used in Granit Xhaka's No.8 position after the Swiss midfielder departed for Borussia Monchengladbach. Thomas Partey and Jorginho are other options for the No.6 role with Arteta now boasting many options.

Despite this, Agbonlahor reckons the Gunners should still be looking at further bolstering their midfield. He concluded:

"They've lost Xhaka, Partey gets a lot of injuries so you're then down to Declan Rice. You need more numbers in there, Champions League football coming. I think one more defensive midfielder, (Moises) Caicedo would be perfect."

There had appeared to have been no problems with Ramsdale's performances last season at the Emirates. In fact, the English goalkeeper was a standout performer, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions as his side finished second in the league.

However, Arteta's side will be challenging not only on the league front next season but also in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish coach wants to add competition for Ramsdale and will look to do so with Raya.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the Premier League's best ball-playing goalkeepers and kept 12 clean sheets in 39 matches across competitions last season.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner could be headed to Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner has struggled for game time at Arsenal.

Matt Turner could be the one to make way for Raya as the American goalkeeper has been the subject of talks between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. TalkSPORT reports that Steve Cooper's side have earmarked the 29-year-old as an option for their No.1 jersey.

The USMNT international has endured a frustrating spell at the Emirates, unable to displace Ramsdale in goal. He appeared just seven times across competitions last season, keeping two clean sheets. He didn't make a single appearance in the Premier League and could depart this summer.

However, a move to the City Ground may rest on Forest's pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. The English shot-stopper spent last season on loan and could return to the Garibaldi Reds permanently.