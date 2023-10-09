"Spice Girls requested that the Bayern Munich team be present today" – Gary Neville’s speech from Beckham’s wedding goes viral

A humorous snippet from David Beckham's wedding has resurfaced, with Manchester United legend Gary Neville's witty best-man speech going viral.

The revelation is part of the newly launched Netflix series titled "Beckham," which premiered this past week. The documentary, spread across four parts, showcases the legendary midfielder's journey as the franchise owner of Inter Miami. It also offers an in-depth look into his personal life, emphasizing his relationship and marriage to Victoria.

It is easy to remember the iconic moment when Manchester United, under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson, marked a significant achievement in football history. The team etched their name in the annals by becoming the inaugural English club to clinch the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in a single season.

A key highlight of that success was the dramatic 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. Notably, two injury time goals were enough to comeback and secure the trophy for the Red Devils.

It was this very match that Neville ingeniously incorporated into his best man speech, a segment of which is featured in the documentary. Neville told the attendees (Sport Bible):

"We have got some distinguished guests present, ladies and gentlemen. David said the Spice Girls requested that the Bayern Munich team be present today and David said he was puzzled at this request and asked why. The Spice Girls replied they wanted to meet any man who can be on top for 90 minutes and still come second.”

David Beckham's documentary sidesteps controversial 2022 Qatar World Cup endorsement

David Beckham's recent documentary provides an intimate look into the life of the former Manchester United set-piece maestro. While it touches upon several stories from his post-retirement era, his role as an ambassador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup has been ignored entirely.

According to Sport Bible, Beckham expressed gratitude upon being hailed as a "gay icon" by the LGBTQ+ community in 2002. But 20 years later, he endorsed Qatar - a nation where homosexuality remains illegal - as an ambassador for the global event.

Addressing the conspicuous absence, the show's director Fisher Stevens, gave the rationale behind the decision in an interview with The Independent (via Sport Bible):

"It just felt kind of dated. Honestly, if I had another episode, we could have gotten into that. But it just didn't feel as relevant. When you're talking about a guy's 48 years, that was [just] a moment."

It was seen as a betrayal, as he seemed to overlook the pressing social issues in Qatar, especially after being honored by the LGBTQ+ community earlier in his career.