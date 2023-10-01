“Spineless, nothing without Messi” “Poverty franchise” - Twitter explodes as Inter Miami are held to a 1-1 draw by New York City FC

Fans have reacted as a Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami side stuttered to a 1-1 MLS home draw with New York City FC on Saturday (September 30). The result is a blow to Miami's slim hopes of making the postseason, with their destiny no longer in their own hands.

After not featuring in the midweek US Open Cup final loss to Houston Dynamo, Messi also did not play against New York at the weekend due to injury. In their talismanic captain's absence, they fell behind to a Santiago Rodriguez strike in the 77th minute.

Tomias Aviles left it late to restore parity, ramming home the equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Two minutes later, the Herons almost snatched an unlikely winner at the DRV PNK Stadium, but David Ruiz's volley smacked against the upright.

With the draw, Miami now trail ninth-placed Montreal in the final playoff spot by four points, with just three games remaining. Tata Martino's side need to win all of them and also hope that the teams in the playoff spots drop points.

Fans have reacted to Miami's disappointing result in a potentially must-win game at home in Lionel Messi's absence. One tweeted:

"A team so average! Spineless. Nothing without Messi! Pheew"

Another chimed in:

"Poverty franchise"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The Herons next play Chicago away on October 4, Cincinnati at home three days later, and Charlotte away on October 21.

What did Inter Miami boss Tata Martino say about Lionel Messi's absence?

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino

Lionel Messi missed a second straight game for Inter Miami since getting subbed off in the 4-0 MLS win over Toronto FC on September 20. Manager Tata Martino said that his star attacker remains 'day-to-day', but shed no further light on the matter.

Dismissing widespread reports that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has a torn hamstring, Martino said, through a translator, following the New York City draw (as per USA Today):

“We’re going to say this game after game: We’re going to evaluate him … but he’s feeling better and better.”

The Argentine has missed four of his last five MLS games due to a muscular injury. It's unclear at the moment if he features in his team's last three regular-season games as Miami chase an unlikely postseason berth.

In four games in the league, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has a goal and two assists, but he hasn't played the full 90 minutes since the 3-1 win against LAFC on September 3.