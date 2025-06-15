SPL club and LaLiga giants among clubs keen on signing Liverpool star Darwin Nunez: Reports

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is reportedly a target of Al-Hilal and Atletico Madrid this summer. The Uruguayan star is expected to leave Anfield this summer after falling out of favour with manager Arne Slot.

Darwin joined the Reds in 2022 from Benfica for a club record fee of £85 million, but has failed to justify his price tag. In 143 games for the club, he has 43 goals and 26 assists.

The 25-year-old managed 25 goals and seven assists in 47 matches during the 2024-25 season, but failed to impress Slot. Liverpool are now open to selling Nunez this summer, as they plan to use his proceeds to rope in alternative options in attack.

As reported by Football Insider, both Al-Hilal and Atletico Madrid have shown interest in Nunez. The Saudi Arabian outfit are keen to rope in a centre-forward and wants to move on from Victor Osimhen after failing to land the Nigerian forward. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, want to bolster their attack line and have identified Nunez as a possible target. Other clubs in Saudi Arabia are also eyeing the forward.

Liverpool are aware of the multiple interest in Nunez and will hold out for the highest bidder. The Uruguayan international is reportedly open to a move away from Anfield this summer. It remains to be seen whether he prefers a move to the Middle East or opts to stay in Europe.

Spanish giants working to land Liverpool defender on a free transfer next summer - Reports

According to MARCA (via Madrid Xtra on X), Real Madrid are working towards signing Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate as a free agent next summer. Konate, 26, is in the last year of his current deal with the Reds and will become a free agent if he fails to sign an extension.

The Reds are reportedly in contract talks with the Frenchman, but both sides are yet to reach an agreement. Real Madrid are said to be monitoring Konate's contract situation and will look to sign him for free. The former RB Leipzig star will be free to enter pre-contract talks with other clubs at the start of 2026.

