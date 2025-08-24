  • home icon
  • Football
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • SPL giants appeal against Al-Ahli's involvement in Saudi Super Cup after their triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr

SPL giants appeal against Al-Ahli's involvement in Saudi Super Cup after their triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 24, 2025 06:15 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah have launched an appeal against the involvement of Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup after they defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The reigning AFC Champions League holders emerged as winners of the four-team tournament in Hong Kong despite being a late replacement for Al-Hilal.

Ad

Al-Qadsiah have put out a statement via their official X account protesting the participation of Al-Ahli in the tournament. They pointed out that they had previously objected against Al-Ahli's participation in the tournament unsuccessfully. They also pointed out that they will pursue all necessary actions to ensure that they receive justice.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Despite our previous objection to the replacement of Al-Hilal with Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, duly grounded on SAFF regulations, the competitions committee chose to disregard both our request and the applicable regulations, and proceeded with the semi-final between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.
However, the appeals committee has now decided that Al-Hilal lost the semi-final match against Al-Qadsiah with a score of (0-3). This outcome confirms our legal position and understanding from the outset and unequivocally upholds the correct application of SAFF regulations.
Ad
In light of this clear ruling in Al-Qadsiah's favor, the club will take all necessary action to ensure its rights are fully protected and its best interests safeguarded, given the significant sporting and financial implications of the decision."

As per tradition, four teams take part in the Saudi Super Cup; the winners and runners-up of both the Saudi Pro League and Kings Cup. Al-Hilal, runners-up of the league, decided against participating in the competition despite having been drawn against Al-Qadsiah in the semi-final.

Ad

The competition's organizers replaced them with fellow giants Al-Ahli, sparking controversy. Matthias Jaissle's side trounced Al-Qadsiah 5-1 in the semis before pipping Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in the final on Saturday August 23rd.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr fall short in Hong Kong

Cristiano Ronaldo failed in his attempt to win a first piece of silverware with Al-Nassr as his side surrendered to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final. Al-Ahli won the game 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo made history in the first half when he scored his 100th goal for Al-Nassr to put them ahead from the penalty spot. They were pegged back by Franck Kessie's excellent effort on the stroke of half-time as Al-Ahli fought back.

Marcelo Brozovic thought he had scored the winner for Al-Nassr in the 82nd minute, only for Roger Ibanez to pop up with a 89th minute equaliser for Al-Ahli. The game went to penalties and Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed his attempt, allowing Al-Ahli to claim the silverware.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications