SPL giants appeal against Al-Ahli's involvement in Saudi Super Cup after their triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah have launched an appeal against the involvement of Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup after they defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. The reigning AFC Champions League holders emerged as winners of the four-team tournament in Hong Kong despite being a late replacement for Al-Hilal. Al-Qadsiah have put out a statement via their official X account protesting the participation of Al-Ahli in the tournament. They pointed out that they had previously objected against Al-Ahli's participation in the tournament unsuccessfully. They also pointed out that they will pursue all necessary actions to ensure that they receive justice.&quot;Despite our previous objection to the replacement of Al-Hilal with Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, duly grounded on SAFF regulations, the competitions committee chose to disregard both our request and the applicable regulations, and proceeded with the semi-final between Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.However, the appeals committee has now decided that Al-Hilal lost the semi-final match against Al-Qadsiah with a score of (0-3). This outcome confirms our legal position and understanding from the outset and unequivocally upholds the correct application of SAFF regulations.In light of this clear ruling in Al-Qadsiah's favor, the club will take all necessary action to ensure its rights are fully protected and its best interests safeguarded, given the significant sporting and financial implications of the decision.&quot;As per tradition, four teams take part in the Saudi Super Cup; the winners and runners-up of both the Saudi Pro League and Kings Cup. Al-Hilal, runners-up of the league, decided against participating in the competition despite having been drawn against Al-Qadsiah in the semi-final.The competition's organizers replaced them with fellow giants Al-Ahli, sparking controversy. Matthias Jaissle's side trounced Al-Qadsiah 5-1 in the semis before pipping Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in the final on Saturday August 23rd. Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr fall short in Hong KongCristiano Ronaldo failed in his attempt to win a first piece of silverware with Al-Nassr as his side surrendered to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final. Al-Ahli won the game 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time. Cristiano Ronaldo made history in the first half when he scored his 100th goal for Al-Nassr to put them ahead from the penalty spot. They were pegged back by Franck Kessie's excellent effort on the stroke of half-time as Al-Ahli fought back. Marcelo Brozovic thought he had scored the winner for Al-Nassr in the 82nd minute, only for Roger Ibanez to pop up with a 89th minute equaliser for Al-Ahli. The game went to penalties and Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed his attempt, allowing Al-Ahli to claim the silverware.