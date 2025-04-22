"Split his entire head open" - Manchester United star's wife reveals details of son's accident that needed plastic surgery

Victor Lindelof's wife, Maja Nilsson, has revealed why the Manchester United star had to rush out of Old Trafford during the Europa League quarterfinals second leg against Lyon on April 17. She said their youngest son, Francis, had 'split his head open' after falling into their glass staircase while chasing his elder brother.
On Monday, Maja wrote on her social media that their three-year-old son needed plastic surgery and that he was back to normal already, as everything went well. The Manchester United star's wife added that there will be a 'big scar' on his forehead forever. She wrote (via GOAL):
"An hour before the [Lyon] game started, our babysitter called and said they were in an ambulance on the way to hospital. My youngest son Francis, had split his entire head open. He had been chasing his big brother Ted Louie at home and fallen into our glass staircase. His forehead was in two parts. He was in hospital both Thursday and Friday."
Maja added:
"He had to have plastic surgery to put his forehead back together. He was put under anaesthetic. It is the first time I have experienced something like this happening with one of my children. It was incredibly unpleasant, and not something I want to experience again. The operation went well, and Francis is back on track. He is a Viking, and back to normal. Everyone was so worried, but he continues his life as if nothing has happened. The doctors say he will have a big scar on his forehead. But never mind - I'm just happy that it went so well."
Lindelof had to leave the stadium at halftime when Manchester United were 4-2 up on aggregate (2-0 on the night) in the tie. However, Lyon took a stunning 6-4 aggregate lead in extra time before goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Harry Maguire in the last seven minutes sealed their semifinal spot.
Along with Victor Lindelof, Noussair Mazraoui also left the stadium at halftime, though the reason for his exit is yet to be disclosed.
Victor Lindelof expected to leave Manchester United this summer
Victor Lindelof is all set to leave Manchester United this summer, as his contract expires at the end of the season. He has not been offered a new deal yet.
Since Ruben Amorim took over in November, Lindelof has played just 538 minutes across 11 matches for Manchester United. He has started just 6 times but has been out of action with an unknown injury for a few matches.
Apart from Lindelof, Christian Eriksen is also set to leave when his contract expires in the summer. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who are out on loan this season, are also expected to be on their way out before the next season begins.