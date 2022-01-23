"Spoiled the youngster’s big day" - Paul Merson says 'childish' Cristiano Ronaldo owes Manchester United attacker an apology 

Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo owes his fellow Manchester United team-mate Anthony Elanga a 'big apology' for stealing the show in the 3-1 win over Brentford. Elanga scored the opener for Manchester United but Cristiano Ronaldo took over the headlines with his emotional reaction after getting subbed off in the second half.

Scudman 🇦🇷 @thescudman Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga a 'BIG APOLOGY' for his stroppy antics during Man United's win at Brentford, says Paul Merson.. who accuses him of stealing the youngster's thunder by reacting furiously to being substituted mol.im/a/10429821 via @MailSport Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga a 'BIG APOLOGY' for his stroppy antics during Man United's win at Brentford, says Paul Merson.. who accuses him of stealing the youngster's thunder by reacting furiously to being substituted mol.im/a/10429821 via @MailSport

The 36-year-old Portuguese returned after a hip injury to play against Brentford and put up a decent performance. Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick brought in Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire to replace Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was not happy getting substituted, leading to an emotional reaction towards Rangnick which took over the headlines after the game.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Cristiano Ronaldo was absolute fuming when he was substituted by Ralf Rangnick at Brentford last night... Cristiano Ronaldo was absolute fuming when he was substituted by Ralf Rangnick at Brentford last night...😡 https://t.co/6dzqgum1uR

Merson believes Ronaldo's 'childish' behavior ruined Elanga's big moment for the Manchester United club after the match against Brenford. He said:

''Cristiano Ronaldo owes Anthony Elanga a big apology. What he did against Brentford spoiled the youngster’s big day and it was so childish. The poor kid. He starts his first Premier League game of the season, scoring for Manchester United.''

“And then Ronaldo gets substituted, strops off and has a hissy fit. As soon as it happened I said to my mate: ‘You watch, you won’t even know the kid has scored now.”

Merson added that it was unbelievable to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo act like that despite being in the game for so long. He added:

“It was unbelievable for someone who’s been around the game that long to do that and take the headlines away from Elanga. It is not happening for him. I went to the game with my boy, to show him Ronaldo. One of the greatest players of all time. He is a shadow of that player. An absolute shadow.”

Anthony Elanga was rewarded for his performance against Brentford after Ralf Rangnick fielded him in the 1-0 win against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Diogo Dalot declined to join Borussia Dortmund to fight for his place at Manchester United

Diogo Dalot declined to join German giants Borussia Dortmund and instead chose to step-up his game and fight for his place at the club. Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Portuguese right-back declined offers from different clubs, including one from Dortmund, to gain Ralf Rangnick's confidence and cement his position in the starting eleven.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign Diogo Dalot — But he wanted to work hard, fight for his place and he’s now key player for Manchester United. Untouchable. #MUFC NEW:Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign Diogo Dalot — But he wanted to work hard, fight for his place and he’s now key player for Manchester United. Untouchable. @FabrizioRomano 🚨🌕 NEW: Borussia Dortmund wanted to sign Diogo Dalot — But he wanted to work hard, fight for his place and he’s now key player for Manchester United. Untouchable. @FabrizioRomano #MUFC 👏🇵🇹

Dalot has become a fan favorite after putting up good performances against Brentford and the weekend clash against West Ham United.

Edited by Arnav