"Spoke to their representatives" - Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United's striker shortlist for the January transfer window

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Manchester United's potential options for a back-up striker in the upcoming January transfer window, naming Donyell Malen, Timo Werner, and Serhou Guirassy.

According to the transfer specialist (via Caught Offside), the Red Devils haven't shown any interest in Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri, contrary to some circulating rumors. Instead, their attention is keenly focused on a trio of forwards who are currently operating in the Bundesliga.

Romano said:

"Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy, and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man United spoke to their representatives."

He added:

"I’m also sure the race is still open and nothing has been decided. I do see Man United signing a backup striker, but this doesn’t change their trust in Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future."

Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen can operate on the wings and through the middle. The Dutchman has scored five goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Serhou Guirassy, currently at VfB Stuttgart, has been nothing short of sensational this season, netting an impressive 17 goals in just 14 games.

On the other hand, Timo Werner, who returned to RB Leipzig in 2022 after a two-year stint with Chelsea, has had a more subdued season, scoring twice in eight Bundesliga games.

Manchester United place former Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee on their radar: Reports

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 18 goals in as many Premier League games. According to German news outlet SPORT1 (via ManUtdNews), the club have set their sights on dynamic Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee in a bid to improve their attack.

According to the report, manager Erik ten Hag is acutely aware of United's shortfall in front of goal this season and views Zirkzee as a potential solution. The former Bayern Munich forward has found his stride in Serie A, impressing with seven goals and two assists in 17 league matches this season.

However, securing his services won't be a simple affair. Reports suggest that Manchester United might need to shell out approximately €30 million to bring the 22-year-old to Old Trafford.

Whether Zirkzee will be the key to unlocking United's attacking potential remains to be seen.

