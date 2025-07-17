Sporting CP fans unveil anti-Viktor Gyokeres banners in pre-season clash amid his links to Arsenal

Portuguese giants Sporting CP's fans expressed their frustration over star striker Viktor Gyokeres' impending move to Arsenal. The supporters unveiled banners in a pre-season match against Celtic with statements seemingly criticizing the Sweden international for forcing a move to the Gunners.
The banners read (according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, via Goal):
"I don't cry for those who leave, I'm happy for those who stay."
"No one is above the club's interests, no matter who they are."
All parties concerned have been involved in a drawn-out saga that reportedly began last year, with Gyokeres' agent making claims of a verbal agreement to let the player leave the following season. However, Sporting held firm on their valuation this summer, causing a rift between the player and the club.
Arsenal had reportedly earmarked the 27-year-old as one of their targets to fill in at centre-forward. The Swedish marksman has been in excellent form, bagging 39 goals and seven assists in just 33 league games last season. Following lengthy negotiations, the clubs are close to agreeing on a deal worth €73.5 million, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.
Gyokeres could be just the addition Mikel Arteta's side need as they seek their first Premier League title in over 20 years. The Gunners have come close, finishing runners-up three seasons in a row, and the 27-year-old may provide them the necessary firepower to make the leap.
Arsenal deal for star Real Madrid forward looking unlikely: Reports
Arsenal's move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo is close to being off. According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER (via Football FanCast), the two parties have hit a standstill in negotiations.
The Brazilian attacker found himself at the periphery of the squad at the Santiago Bernabeu as the 2024-25 season wore on. Under Xabi Alonso, he managed just 92 minutes of action in the Club World Cup, with the Spaniard preferring young attacker Gonzalo Garcia.
Rumours have begun to swirl around the future of the 24-year-old, with many clubs interested in signing him. The report claims that Arsenal are keen on adding him to the squad, a move that would allow him to play in his natural role at left wing. However, the Gunners are not close to Los Blancos' valuation of the player.
Mikel Arteta's side have already spent close to £200 million (€231.29m) this window, splurging on the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Christian Norgaard. The side remain desperate to get over the hump in the search for their first piece of major silverware in almost five years.