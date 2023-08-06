Sporting CP to honor 20th anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with special third kit for the 2023/24 season

Cristiano Ronaldo's first professional club, Sporting CP, is set to honor the player's 20th debut anniversary with a specially designed third kit for the 2023-24 season.

Ronaldo made his professional debut on September 29, 2002, during a 4-2 loss against SC Braga. To honor one of the club's greatest academy products, Sporting has designed a special jersey - a tribute to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The words, CR7, will be printed on the black and yellow kit, which the Portuguese club will use for the 2023-24 season as their third kit.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Sporting CP unveils their stunning new third shirt for 2023-24, honoring the 20th anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo's debut. pic.twitter.com/tXKPpdO9zS Sporting CP unveils their stunning new third shirt for 2023-24, honoring the 20th anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo's debut.

Cristiano Ronaldo made 31 appearances for Sporting CP, scoring five goals and providing six assists before his move to Manchester United in the summer of 2003.

Today (Aug 6) also marks 20 years since a teenage Ronaldo produced a masterclass of a performance against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly. He left seasoned veterans of the United team on their tracks with a sparkling display, which catalyzed the Red Devils' decision to add the player to their ranks.

"Cristiano is the greatest player in football"- Al-Nassr's Anderson Talisca on Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022. He has since made 22 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists.

Anderson Talisca was one of the few names that fans were familiar with when Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr. The ex-Benfica prodigy recently spoke highly of his superstar teammate as he said (via GOATTWorld Twitter):

"Cristiano is a very humble, humane and calm person... For me, Cristiano is the greatest player in football and to play with him in the same team is a very great achievement."

Sadio Mane has also recently completed a move to the Saudi Pro League club. The Senegalese is set to partner with Ronaldo and Talisca in the attack as the season progresses. The partnership between the trio could be exciting for fans to watch.