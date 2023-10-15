Sporting CP share brilliant message on Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo Jr spotted wearing their jersey while watching father play for Portugal

Sporting CP posted a brilliant message on social media after Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., was spotted wearing the Liga Portugal club's jersey during a Portuguese national team match.

Ronaldo came up through the ranks at the Portuguese club and became one of the top talents in world football before his 2003 move to Manchester United. Although he only played 31 times for Sporting's senior team, scoring five goals and providing six assists, the Lisbon-based club developed one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Ronaldo still shares a deep connection with the club and his son was spotted wearing Sporting CP's jersey as Portugal played Slovakia in UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Sporting posted an image of Ronaldo Jr. on social media, writing:

"Like father, like son GOAT legacy. #MadeInSporting."

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, put in a brilliant performance against Slovakia. He scored twice (29' [P], 72') as his team secured a 3-2 win to extend their lead at the top of Group J to eight points.

Ronaldo played as a right-winger in the contest, making room for Goncalo Ramos to lead the attack.

Bruno Fernandes outlined Cristiano Ronaldo's importance in the Portugal team

Another former Sporting CP player, Bruno Fernandes is currently one of the most influential parts of the Portuguese national team. The Manchester United captain was phenomenal during the 3-2 win against Slovakia.

Following the match, Fernandes spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy in Portuguese and world football. He also gave his verdict on why Ronaldo remains an integral part of Roberto Martinez's set-up. Fernandes said (via GOATTWORLD X):

"We all know the power and influence that Cristiano has. The power and influence that Cristiano has had on the future of many of us, the Portuguese players."

Fernandes added:

"The opportunities he created for the next generations, the way Portugal started to look at us. They were already looking at him with respect, obviously because of what Cristiano had achieved. Everything he did outside of Portugal made our name increasingly fearsome."

The 29-year-old added:

"And obviously we are grateful to live in this era, I am honored to see Cristiano play and at the same time to see him and play with him. Like everyone else here with him."

Since making his international debut in 2003, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 202 appearances for Portugal, scoring 125 goals, both records in the history of men's international football.

From playing with the likes of Luis Figo, Rui Costa, Deco, Maniche, and more stalwarts of Portuguese football, Ronaldo is now playing alongside a new golden generation.