The opening match of Serena William’s farewell competition broke US Open attendance records, as almost 30,000 people flocked to watch the legendary tennis player one last time. But despite such encouraging signs and the optimistic expectations they engender, the truth is that attendance at live sporting events remains well below pre-pandemic levels.

For example, Wimbledon 2022 organizers sold some 25,000 fewer tickets than their targeted number – even with an additional day of play – and the Australian Football League has been suffering its lowest average attendance figures in over a quarter of a century. Meanwhile, the Chinese Super League was forced to postpone five matches this month as the ominous shadow of Covid-19 lingers on.

For the sector to fully recover and thrive, stadiums will need to be re-imagined to accommodate the public health, ecological and socioeconomic challenges of the 21st century. That means incorporating the latest technological innovations and green methods of operation to maximize safety and sustainability, as well as ensuring that event venues give back to their surrounding communities through urban development initiatives. Only then will they be able to re-engage wayward audiences and instill trust in an industry that is presently a pale shadow of its former self.

Tech solutions bolstering security and safety

Even in places now less affected by the pandemic, fears over the virus’s resurgence may be keeping fans from attending. In order to overcome such concerns, the organizers of sporting events must address them head-on.

One tangible means of doing so is already in operation at a handful of locations around the world. Remark Holdings, the global tech company specializing in AI-driven solutions, began implementing their Thermal Kits, Pads and Helmets to places of mass gathering in the USA and Japan over two years ago. Favored by such prestigious locales as Wynn Casino in Las Vegas and Zero Board social club in New York, this AI-powered infrared imaging technology is capable of scanning the temperatures of up to 120 people per minute at points of entry, enhancing public health in a non-invasive manner.

In terms of enhancing stadium security, the machine learning surveillance suite pioneered by Sentry AI can recognise suspicious behavior, flagging it to on-the-ground agents for their consideration. Crucially, this solution can be integrated on top of existing surveillance systems, as has already been done at the University of Guam, increasing accuracy and efficiency while cutting costs.

Green stadiums for a cleaner tomorrow

Beyond safety and security, the modern fan is also extremely environmentally conscious. Historically, stadiums have entailed a heavy footprint in this respect; however, architects and franchises are increasingly investing in sustainable adaptations. The Taiwan National Stadium, for example, has 8,844 photovoltaic panels installed on its roof, generating 1.14GW and providing 80% of the power to the local community. The Johann Cruyff Stadium in the Netherlands goes even further by housing the largest battery storage system in Europe, which is capable of storing 3MW of solar-generated electricity.

Other sustainable stadiums include the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which uses 30% less energy and 47% less water than the national average, and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, which recycled 95% of its demolition equipment, consumes 45% less water than state laws require and was named the greenest sports venue in the world in 2017. What’s more, the Tokyo Olympics, which took place last summer after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, were reportedly zero-carbon after implementing a wide array of initiatives, from recycled medals and rooftop solar panels to cardboard beds for the athletes.

Giving back to the fans

If sustainability is important to sports fans, so too is the lasting legacy which a stadium bestows on the surrounding area. Too often in recent years, new venues have been constructed at great cost to host showpiece events, only to fall into disuse after the fact. A growing number of savvy developers are avoiding this undesirable outcome by incorporating inclusive community projects into the fabric of their design.

For example, stadiums in Baltimore, Minneapolis and Kansas City have worked wonders to revitalize tired downtown areas. The Coors Field in Denver has seen housing occupancy in the neighbourhoods around the stadium shoot up 408% and hotel bookings increase 25%, resulting in a total economic impact of $195 million per annum. The SoFi Stadium in California reportedly created over 10,000 permanent jobs, while the Wanda Metropolitana catalysed the developed of 132,000km2 of new housing – 10% of which is earmarked as social housing – in its vicinity. Further afield, the Singapore Grand Prix attracted some 450,000 F1 tourists in its first decade of operation, generating $1.4 billion in related revenue.

Stadiums cannot afford to stand still

To the cynical reader, this might sound suspiciously like “if you build it, they will come”. However, there are many actors working behind the scenes to ensure that the socioeconomic benefits bestowed by a stadium on its city are not mere happy coincidences, but embedded into the project itself. So-called community benefit agreements (CBAs) are an increasingly popular way of ensuring that stadiums act as positive instruments of change, with developers forced to give back to the communities upon which they depend for their profit.

It's only by taking this proactive, community-first approach that stadiums and franchise owners will entice fans back to the bleachers. Considerations must include the safety and wellbeing of those attending events, but also the prosperity and opportunities of everyone affected by the stadium’s construction and operation, as well as the wider environmental concerns. To survive the current sea change and thrive on the tides of tomorrow, stadiums must pursue a mixture of AI technology, green investments and community development schemes to build a future that’s safe, sustainable and inclusive for all.

