Sporting CP are reportedly planning to honour their former player Cristiano Ronaldo.

They plan to put to vote their No. 7 gate - the same number Ronaldo wears at his current club Al-Nassr - at their Jose Alvalade Stadium to be renamed after the player. The 38-year-old has largely worn the iconic number at multiple clubs during his illustrious career.

Since leaving Sporting in 2003, Ronaldo has gone on to represent top European clubs like Manchester United (two spells), Real Madrid and Juventus. He embarked on a new adventure at the end of 2022, joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr on a free transfer.

Sporting CP president Joao Palma said about the proposal to honour Ronaldo when the agenda for the AGM was announced (via Football Transfers):

“A third point has to do with paying tribute to the great figures in Sporting’s history. A proposal that came from the board of directors is to give Cristiano Ronaldo’s name to gate 7 in the stadium. He represents a great deal to Sporting.”

Ronaldo played only one full season for the Sporting senior team at the start of the decade, scoring five times in 31 games across competitions, before leaving for Manchester United in the summer of 2003.

Sporting are hoping that their gesture to honour Ronaldo would lure him back to the club for a swansong. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is unlikely to return to Europe, as he's going strong in Saudi Arabia.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a sparkling start to life at Al-Nassr since joining them at the end of 2022. He has 23 goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions for them.

The 38-year-old has been particularly in a rich vein of form this season, bagging nine goals - all in the Saudi Pro League - and four assists in eight games across competitions. Ronaldo leads the scoring charts and also the assist charts with three other players.

The Portugal captain also scored six times in as many games in Al-Nassr's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign. However, FIFA has not recognised it as a competitive tournament.