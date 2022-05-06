Sportskeeda-Bundesliga Team of the Season Competition Terms and Conditions

COMPETITION: The Sportskeeda-Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) Contest is an online competition run via Sportskeeda’s official Facebook and Instagram social media pages.

COMPETITION PERIOD: The competition begins at 00:01 on 6th March 2022 and ends at 23:59 on 12th March 2022.

ELIGIBILITY: The competition is open to legal residents of the Republic of India. All entrants must follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook and/or @sportskeeda_football on Instagram. The competition and entrants are subject to all applicable local laws. There is no entry fee and no purchase is necessary to enter the competition.

HOW TO ENTER: Each entrant will be required to comment on the post that features Sportskeeda’s TOTS Content with a suitable response to the question. The contest will be live on Instagram and Facebook in the aforementioned time frame and entrants are free to use any of the two social media platforms to register their responses. Each entry must have the #SKBundesliga hashtag to be eligible for the contest.

In Sportskeeda’s sole discretion, if any content is deemed to be obscene, profane, lewd, defamatory or violates any proprietary right of any person living or deceased or entity, sexual in nature, or is otherwise objectionable, will not be considered and could lead to legal action against the entrant.

DRAWING THE WINNER: The Administrator will, at their sole direction, select up to 5 winners from all eligible entries based on the participants answering the questions correctly. The decision will be conducted by the Administrator and the Winners will be informed immediately following a decision being made. The Administrator’s decision is final on all matters relating to the selection and/or judging of the Competition.

THE PRIZE: The winner of the Sportskeeda-Bundesliga Holi Contest will receive Bundesliga Merchandise. The exact nature and specification of the prize shall be at the sole discretion of Sportskeeda.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: The winner will be notified via a direct message to their Instagram or Facebook account, between the 13th and 25th of May. The recipient of the prize must have a public account that is able to receive direct messages. The Administrator shall make a maximum of two attempts to contact a winner within the aforementioned time frame within which they are expected to respond. Failing to do so, their winner status may be forfeited, and Sportskeeda reserves the right to select a new recipient of the prize in accordance with the terms and conditions. The winner is subject to verification by Sportskeeda’s administration and may be requested to provide any reasonable documentation or proof of eligibility, including a valid residential address in the Republic of India.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF WINNERS: Confirmation of the Winners will be shared on Sportskeeda’s social media handles once the recipient has formally accepted the Prize. Any request for further information should be made via the entrant’s account. Parent/guardian consent is required prior to any such announcement relating to a winner under the age of eighteen (18).

Edited by Vishal Subramanian