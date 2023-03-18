"Spurs always choking", "Professional bottlers" - Twitter explodes as Tottenham play out thrilling 3-3 draw against Southampton

Fans on Twitter went into meltdown as Tottenham Hotspur squandered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Southampton in the Premier League on March 18.

Pedro Porro opened the scoring at St Mary's with his injury-time strike in the first half. Che Adams equalized for the hosts right after the break. Harry Kane restored Spurs' advantage in the 64th minute before Ivan Perisic made it 3-1 in the 74th minute.

Former Arsenal man Thoe Walcott reduced the deficit for the hosts with his 77th-minute goal. James Ward-Prowse salvaged a point for Southampton with his penalty goal in injury time.

Fans on Twitter poked fun at Spurs for squandering their lead. One fan wrote:

Another fan wrote:

Antonio Conte's team are fourth in the Premier League with 49 points from 28 matches. Southampton, meanwhile, are rock bottom with 23 points from 28 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Tottenham were held to a 3-3 draw against Southampton in their Premier League away clash:

Antonio Conte recently spoke about Harry Kane's Tottenham future

Harry Kane is undoubtedly a modern-day Premier League legend. He is Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer with 271 goals.

However, there are clouds over Kane's future at Tottenham with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024. European giants like Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with moves for Kane in the summer.

Speaking about the Englishman's future, Antonio Conte recently said (via Sky Sports):

"Because when you have this type of player, a world-class striker like him, you want him to stay here for the rest of his life. But then, you know football. Sometimes it's unpredictable but it's not in my task to make a decision. This is the decision for the club and for Harry."

Kane has scored 203 Premier League goals in 309 appearances but is yet to win a single trophy with Spurs. This could see him consider a departure from the club in the summer.

Kane has scored 23 goals in 38 appearances for Conte's team this campaign.

