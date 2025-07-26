Spurs forward Dom Solanke responds when asked if Manchester United will finish in top 4 next season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominik Solanke shared his thoughts on whether Manchester United will return to the Premier League top-four next season. The Red Devils are coming off an abysmal league campaign.

Ad

Ruben Amorim's side finished a lowly 15th, their worst league finish in over five decades, winning only 11 times, including on the last day, losing 18 games. They also didn't fare well in the domestic cups but did reach the UEFA Europa League final, where they fell to domestic rivals Spurs by a solitary goal.

Ahead of the new season, the Red Devils have rung in the changes, bringing in Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha, as have Spurs, who despite their European success, finished below United, in 17th, in the league.

Ad

Trending

Predicting the top-four next season, Solanke tipped Spurs, reigning champions Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, replying to a TikTok clip (via TBR):

“Tottenham. Liverpool – they’ve (made) some good signings. (Manchester) City – I think City will bounce back this year.”

When the host asked if United would be the fourth team, Solanke replied in the negative:

"Nah, Arsenal."

In his lone season so far at Spurs, Solanke has contributed 16 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions. One of the few bright sparks for the club last season, he bagged 12 goal contributions (nine goals, three assists) in 27 games in the league.

Ad

Spurs and Manchester United's 2025-26 Premier League openers

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

After forgettable league campaigns last season, both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will look to show more improvement in the new Premier League season.

Ad

As per the schedule released by the Premier League for the 2025-26 campaign, Spurs open their campaign at home to Burnley on August 16. New boss Thomas Frank is now at the helm, succeeding Ange Postecoglou, who was let go for a poor league season despite ending Spurs' near two-decade-long silverware drought by winning the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's United get their league campaign up and riunning at home to Arsenal on August 17. The Red Devils haven't won the EPL title since 2013, while the Gunners' drought goes back till 2004.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More