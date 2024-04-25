"Spurs have got to be at their best to compete with Arsenal on the day" - Alan Smith previews Arsenal's clash against Tottenham

Leeds United legend Alan Smith has previewed Arsenal's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of this weekend's games.

The Gunners have returned to a fine run of winning form, beating Wolves 2-0 before demolishing Chelsea 5-0. Before that, they had stumbled, losing 2-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League and 1-0 at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

They have begun to enjoy their goalscoring once more, with seven in their last two games. They will hope to repeat that feat against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. Alan Smith, discussing the upcoming game, seems optimistic about the Gunners' chances, telling Tribal Football:

"If they reach the levels they did against Chelsea, they don't need to worry too much about who they're up against. You'd expect Spurs to be a tougher proposition defensively, though, compared to Chelsea, as their shape was all over the place at times."

He added:

"I think Arsenal will have to be more defensive than they were against Chelsea, but Spurs press high and there will be gaps behind that Spurs defence. You just feel that Spurs have got to be at their best to compete with Arsenal on the day."

Smith also talked about Tottenham's potency, especially in the final third:

"When Spurs are at it, there's obviously (Heung-min) Son who maybe hasn't enjoyed his best form this season, but he's one to watch.

"He's been doing it for many years. (James) Maddison as well, although he's struggled recently. I think fitness has been holding him back, but he's really important for Spurs."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pleased with Chelsea demolition

It was a breeze at the Emirates, as the North Londoners handed their West London rivals a proper beating, taking all three points Former Blues striker Kai Havertz celebrated scoring against his former team, bagging a brace.

After the game, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta spoke to TNT Sports (via Daily Mail):

"What I would like is that they can manage themselves in the dressing room, they know what we are playing for, they are so excited for it and they are so at it.

"All of them, the players that haven't played more, they have a very important role, and they have been outstanding and that's what holds the team together."

Arsenal will look to beat Tottenham Hotspur to retain an edge in the Premier League title race for as long as possible. Second-placed Liverpool are three points behind, while fourth-placed Manchester City are four points adrift but have two games in hand.