Srinagar to host Kashmir's month-long inter-district football tournament

Kashmir has seen a lot of development in football over the past few years. The emergence of Real Kashmir in 2016 has inspired thousands of youth in the state to take up the sport.

In another attempt to promote the sport, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum [JKYDF] in association with the J&K football association is organizing a month-long inter-district football tournament in Srinagar.

Check out: Football through the eyes of Jammu & Kashmir coaches

The tournament was inaugurated by Farooq Ganderbali - the founder of JKYDF. A total of 32 teams with all players above 18 will be participating in this event. The organizers of the tournament announced that over 550 athletes would be participating in the event.

In his inaugural speech, Ganderbali stressed the importance of sports and how it brings people together. The organizers have kept things professional as players will receive transportation facilities, medical attention if needed, kits, uniforms etc. The first day ended with Ganderbali awarding the player of the match.

Here are the teams who will be competing in J&K’s first National Football Competition, The Real Kashmir Cup. Organised by Real Kashmir FC, in association with JKFA, JKSC and the AIFF. Kicking off on the 27th of December. #TheRealKashmir pic.twitter.com/AwXl9j96Kw — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) December 25, 2020

Such initiatives in the valley are definitely a huge boost to the youth of the state. The emergence of such tournaments would definitely help many talented players come out and represent India on an international level.

How did Real Kashmir F.C. emerge?

The idea of gathering a bunch of footballers came in 2014. Shamim Mehraj, a newspaper editor, and Sandeep Chatoo, a local businessman, led the initiative to get footballers together as part of the community outreach program.

The initiative received a lot of support from the locals of the valley and in 2016 the club - Real Kashmir F.C. - was born.

We’re proud to bring Jammu & Kashmir’s first ever National Level Football Trophy, the historic IFA Shield, home.



This is #TheRealKashmir. pic.twitter.com/ZzrI4xeo7j — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) December 19, 2020

In 2017, the club played four games internationally in Scotland. The most iconic moment for the club was their I-League 2nd division triumph, which helped them get promoted to the I-League. The club have performed exceptionally well in the top tier and secured 4th place -their best-ever finish - in the 2019-20 season.

With a lot more players coming out of Kashmir, the 'Snow Leopards' definitely have a great future ahead. In the three seasons playing in the I-League the Real Kashmir team have looked solid. If they continue playing their style of football and put in more work, they can definitely be contenders for the I-League title soon.

Also Read: Football in Kashmir – How Imtiyaz Ahmed Khan is freestyling Lolab valley back into people’s hearts

Edited by Rohit Mishra