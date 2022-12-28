"Stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub just before midnight on Boxing Day" - 2 men arrested for murder of footballer Cody Fisher

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Stratford Town footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Monday (December 26).

Fisher, 23, was out with his friends at The Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, when he was stabbed to death on the dance floor. Despite multiple efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead within around half an hour of the tragic incident on this year's Boxing Day.

The West Midlands Police issued a statement (via Independent):

"A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London. They will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of Cody, who was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street just before midnight on Boxing Day."

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, also released a statement. He elaborated:

"We're making good progress and are building a better picture of what happened. We've been pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation."

Asserting the importance of eye-witness accounts, Ingram added:

"It's vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night – no matter how insignificant they think it might be. Cody's family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we'll continue to work to bring them answers."

Fisher, who plied his trade as a left-back, was previously part of Birmingham City's academy. In his professional career, he represented non-league clubs like Stratford, Stourbridge FC and Bromsgrove Sporting.

Cody Fisher's girlfriend pens heartfelt message after footballer's unfortunate death

Cody Fisher's girlfriend Jess Chatwin took to social media after his untimely murder in Birmingham on Boxing Day. She wrote on Twitter:

"I'm so sorry my baby, you didn't deserve this. My whole world, the love of my life, my best friend. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you. There is so much we will never get the chance to do now. I promise to do everything to get you the justice you deserve. This doesn't feel real. I love you forever Cody Fisher."

Since the incident at The Crane, the murder scene has been forced to close down and police officers have been patrolling the area.

