"Staggering" - Michael Owen in disbelief over what Arsenal star did moments after Takehiro Tomiyasu's red card 

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was surprised by some of the refereeing decisions in Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday (August 21).

Both sides came into their second Premier League game of the season on the back of a win. While the Gunners dominated the first half, Palace battled hard to keep the scoreline goalless at halftime.

Martin Odegaard broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from the spot after Eddie Nketiah was fouled in the box by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. The Eagles turned on the pressure hoping to restore parity.

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu first received a yellow card for time wasting. He was then sent off in the 67th minute after a foul on Jordan Ayew. The decision left many baffled, as replays showed that there was minimal contact from the Japanese defender.

Analysing the game on Premier League Productions, Owen was surprised by the decision. However, he was even more shocked by Kai Havertz escaping a yellow card for a similar foul on Ayew a few minutes after Tomiyasu was sent off. The former Real Madrid striker said (via HITC):

“Ironic it was against the same player, Ayew. Tomiyasu was sent off for pulling a shirt, which we don’t think happened."

"Then, moments later, Kai Havertz does pull the shirt. Look at that, the difference is quite stark. Yet, Havertz gets absolutely nothing for that, whereas Tomiyasu is given a red card. Staggering.”

Arsenal held on to their lead despite Palace's best efforts to secure their second win in as many league games this campaign.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stresses on consistency in refereeing decisions

Premier League officials have come under immense scrutiny in recent seasons, especially since the arrival of VAR. There have been some blatantly poor calls in recent seasons, and the decision-making appears to lack consistency.

In a new change this season, the league has decided to prevent time-wasting. There have been stoppage times in excess of 10 minutes at times, and players have been booked for time-wasting tactics.

That saw Takehiro Tomiyasu receiving a yellow card before being sent off in Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace on Monday. Manager Mikel Arteta saiad about the time-wasting rules (via Arsenal.com):

"For me it’s not an issue. It’s the referee’s call. They are consistent with that. They explained it, and the only thing we are asking for is consistency. If not, we have to play with a stopwatch to understand what it is and what it’s not."

Arsenal will now be without Tomiyasu in their home clash against Fulham on August 26. Oleksandr Zinchenko, who returned from an injury against Palace, will likely take the Japanese defender's place in the lineup.