Stan Collymore makes bold scoreline prediction for Arsenal vs Manchester United

Stan Collymore believes Arsenal will secure a crucial victory over Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3).

The two Premier League rivals square off at the exact same stage as last season. It was the Red Devils who prevailed on that occasion with a 3-1 win at Old Trafford but Collymore isn't backing Erik ten Hag's Reds to do so again.

The pundit reckons the Manchester United manager would be happy with a draw but predicts Arsenal to edge the visitors out. He told Caught Offside:

“Looking ahead to this weekend’s fixture, I think if you offered Erik Ten Hag a point now, he’d snatch your hand off but I actually believe Arsenal could edge it.”

Collymore wouldn't be surprised to see the two sides draw but reckons the Gunners will be too strong for United to handle:

“A 1-1 draw wouldn’t surprise me, but I think Arsenal will prove to be just too much for United to contain for the full 90 minutes, so I am going with a narrow 2-1 win for the home side.”

Both sides have strengthened in this summer's transfer window with Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and goalkeeper David Raya all arriving at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have signed Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, Jonny Evans, Sofyan Amrabat (loan), Sergio Reguilon (loan), and goalkeeper Altay Bayındır.

The Gunners have made a stronger start to the season, beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 and Crystal Palace 1-0. However, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been unconvincing despite wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) and Forest (3-2). They suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits his side need to improve against Arsenal

Many of the Red Devils' problems early on this season have been down to their vulnerabilities in midfield. Ten Hag has preferred the midfield trio of Mount, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.

However, this midfield hasn't worked out thus far with Casemiro often left exposed as was the case in the defeat to Spurs. The Brazilian was chasing shadows against the likes of Yves Bissouma and James Maddison.

Mount will miss the Arsenal clash due to injury meaning Christian Eriksen may expect to start. Ten Hag is eager for his side to show improvement against the Gunners as he is wary of the threat they pose (via Sky Sports):

"We have to improve. Especially when you face Arsenal who have such a quality team. When you are not in the right organisation, you will get problems. We have to avoid such problems by doing the right stuff. We have to demand more from the players."

Many fans will have hoped Amrabat would debut against Arteta's side as he is an engine in the midfield that Manchester United have lacked. However, the midfielder has arrived from Fiorentina too late to be registered for the game.