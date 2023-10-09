"Star in the making" "When Messi retires, I can support him" - Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo spotted watching Mateo in action, fans react

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were spotted in the stands watching their son Mateo playing for Inter Miami's academy.

Messi joined the MLS side in the summer and his family joined him in the United States. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has conjured up superb performances thus far, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

The 36-year-old's arrival at Inter Miami appears to have also led to his son Mateo, 8, joining the Herons' academy. The Argentine icon is seen alongside Antonela Roccuzzo watching their son in action in a video posted on YouTube by King Kabawo TV.

It's claimed that Mateo scores a free kick with his parents in attendance. It might not be too long until he looks to follow in the footsteps of his father, who has been, for many, the greatest player in history.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's three boys, Mateo, Thiago, 10, and Ciro, 5, are usually spectating the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, the roles were reversed on this occasion and the Inter Miami superstar was able to watch his son's progress with the MLS side's academy.

Fans have big expectations of Mateo in response to a clip of him being watched by his parents. One fan (@Barcaloniann) backed him to become a future star:

"Star in the making."

Another fan (@Footy_hubb) is looking to support Mateo once his father hangs up his boots:

"Atleast when Messi retires I can support Mateos career lmao."

Below is how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Barcelona icon and his wife watching their son:

Lionel Messi reveals he's the stricter parent out of himself and Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi has spent the last two decades dominating world football. However, he's also been taking fatherhood in his stride, raising his three boys with Antonela Roccuzzo.

The Argentine icon has revealed that he's the stricter parent when it comes to disciplining the children. He said (via Tribuna):

"Between me and Antonela, I’m the one who tells the boys off most. She’s normal and the person who spends the most time with them because of my travel commitments and games which means I’m away a lot."

Messi also said that the three boys may be more obedient to him because of his strict approach:

"They pay more attention to me because when I scold them I sometimes go over the top."

The legendary Argentine and Rocuzzo tied the knot in June 2017 having been together since their childhood. Their three boys regularly follow Messi to most of the games he plays and were present as he helped Argentina win the World Cup last year.