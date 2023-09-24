“Starboy got humbled”, “Deserved that L” – Fans troll Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka who gets ‘cooked’ by Tottenham star after copying rival's goal celebration

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal found himself at the receiving end of fans for copying Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison's goal celebration in the north London derby on Sunday (September 24).

The Gunners went ahead in the 26th minute when a trademark left-footed curler from Saka was sent into his own net by Spurs defender Cristian Romero. Saka wheeled away in celebration and produced Maddison's signature 'dart throw' goal celebration.

Maddison, who arrived from relegated Leicester City, this summer, though, provided an immediate riposte. The midfielder beat Saka with some deft footwork at the edge of the Arsenal box to set up captain Son Heung-Min for a 42nd-minute equaliser.

Spurs fans found their voices and reacted on social media. One fan tweeted:

"Starboy got humbled rq"

Another chimed in:

"He deserved that L"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Saka, though, hit back, putting the Gunners back in front nine minutes into the second half, converting from the spot. The lead proved short-lived, though, as Son struck Spurs' equaliser virtually from kick-off.

What did Gary Neville say about Arsenal's opener against Tottenham Hotspur?

Both the Gunners and Tottenham have made splendid starts to their league campaign - winning four of their five games and drawing the other. However, Mikel Arteta's side dominated the early proceedings, running Spurs ragged.

The opener duly arrived following some sustained pressure from the Gunners, with Saka opening the scoring with a heavy deflection from Romero, leaving Guglielmo Vicario stranded.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville said on Sky Sports commentary that the goal was coming, but Tottenham failed to pay heed (as per Mirror) as they left Saka unmarked:

"Well it’s been coming, and it’s been coming down that right-hand side from Saka. When Udogie finally gets some help from Brennan Johnson, he arrives with Ben White, but they both go for White and leave Saka open. Johnson should go straight to Saka.

"Some will say it’s unlucky from Romero, but I think it’s rash from the defender. He just whaffs a leg at it. He’d be better off leaving it instead. Once he makes contact, it leaves Vicario with absolutely no chance."

The game is 2-2 entering the final 10 minutes.