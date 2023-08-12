“Starboy knows who the GOAT is” - Fans react as Bukayo Saka makes fascinating claim involving Lionel Messi, Will Smith, and Kanye West

Fans on Twitter reacted after Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka named Lionel Messi, Will Smith, and Kanye West as the next three interviews he'd want to read in France Football magazine.

Lionel Messi has had one of the most remarkable careers in football history. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has dominated for nearly two decades, having plied his trade for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old also had his Cinderella moment representing his home nation in December 2022. Messi guided Argentina to World Cup glory for the first time in his career, having lost 1-0 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi has scored 815 goals and provided 357 assists in 1033 appearances across all competitions for club and country. He has also won 43 major trophies, the joint-most alongside Barcelona legend Dani Alves.

The Argentine superstar's feats have made him a potential GOAT of the sport. So it comes as no surprise that budding Arsenal star Bukayo Saka named him as one of three interviews he would like to read in the future. He also namedropped controversial rapper Kanye West and Hollywood actor Will Smith.

France Football asked Saka which three interviews he would want to read in the magazine. The England international replied (via Get French Football News):

"Will Smith. Lionel Messi. And... Kanye West! I like people who think differently to others."

Fans reacted on Twitter upon seeing this:

The full interview is set to be released this weekend.

Lionel Messi scores again as Inter Miami defeats Charlotte 4-0

Lionel Messi scored in his fifth game in a row for Inter Miami as the Herons defeated Charlotte 4-0 to progress to the Leagues Cup semi-finals yesterday (August 11).

The Barcelona legend has had an explosive start to his Inter Miami tenure since signing a two-and-a-half-year deal on July 15. He has scored eight goals and provided one assist in just five appearances now, giving the Herons a genuine chance of winning the Leagues Cup trophy.

Josef Martinez gave his side the lead in the 12th minute after Messi selflessly let him take the penalty. The in-form Robert Taylor doubled their advantage 20 minutes later.

Adilson Malanda scored an unfortunate own goal for Charlotte to make it 3-0 in the 78th minute. Messi then secured an impressive 4-0 win, scoring in the 86th minute.

Inter Miami are set to face Philadelphia in the Leagues Cup semi-final on August 15 at Subaru Park.