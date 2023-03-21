Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes shared a romantic snap with his partner on social media. Fans, though, found Gunners manager Mikel Arteta's image in the background and made fun of the situation on Twitter.

Gabriel is currently enjoying a well-deserved break as there is no club football during the international break and he hasn't been named in Brazil's squad. The defender posted a picture of himself alongside his partner and captioned it:

"Our time."

A giant Arteta poster can be seen right behind the image.

Fans on Twitter found it funny that the player has a giant image of his manager at home. One fan wrote:

"Staring at Arteta while getting down. Fairs."

Gabriel has been one of Arteta's team's most crucial players this season as the Gunners lead the Premier League table.

The central defender has made 36 appearances for the north Londoners, helping the team keep 15 clean sheets. Along with William Saliba, Gabriel has formed a reliable defensive partnership.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently spoke about Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka was once again on the scoresheet as Arsenal managed to seal a 4-1 home win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on March 19. The Swiss midfielder converted from a Leandro Trossard pass.

Xhaka has scored six goals and has provided five assists in 38 matches across competitions this campaign. Speaking about Xhaka's goalscoring run, Arteta said after the game against Palace (via the Gunners' official website):

"Believing again, believing to get in the right position and believing that the ball is going to land in the right moment and then being clinical. I had a feeling today and I told him that you’re going to score again because when you have that mindset and you are there and I see the way he’s training, good things are going to happen and he’s been phenomenal all season."

The Gunners have an eight-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League, having played one game more than Pep Guardiola's side. They will return to action on April 1 in a Premier League home clash against Leeds United.

