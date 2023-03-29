Fans on Twitter are having a field day after Manchester United star Scott McTominay scored a brace against Spain during the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier game on Tuesday, March 28.

Scotland are currently leading the match by a score of 2-0 courtesy of McTominay's brace. The first goal came as early as the seventh minute and he netted the second just six minutes after half-time.

Steve Clark's team entered the contest on the back of a 3-0 win against Cyprus. Yet another win against Spain could prove to be a massive boost for Scotland in their Euro qualifying game.

Manchester United fans have seen the bright side of McTominay's goals. One fan claimed that the midfielder should start ahead of Wout Weghorst in the club's attack. He wrote:

"Should start ahead of weghorst as a striker."

Another fan opined that McTominay should start as the target man for Erik ten Hag's team when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United on April 2.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay managed to get on the scoresheet twice against Spain:

Potential buyer praises Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for Cristiano Ronaldo treatment

Thomas Zilliacus, one of Manchester United's potential buyers, praised Erik ten Hag for his treatment of current Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was frozen out of the team by Ten Hag after not being able to replicate his best form. The Portuguese eventually left the club in November via mutual termination of his contract after an explosive interview where the forward lashed out at the Dutchman and the club.

Speaking about Ten Hag, Zilliacus told NOS (via GOAL):

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a brilliant manager, What he did with Ajax was amazing and what he’s done now with Manchester United is equally amazing. Because early in the season, things didn’t look very good. And he had the courage, which I really admire, to tell even big estabilished stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo ‘look, this is me running this and this is how I need to do’."

The Finnish businessman further added:

"And that led Ronaldo to leave the club which now seems to have been a good move, because the club is doing significantly better without him. I think he’s done an amazing job. So I really hope that he stays with the club and if I would be the owner I’d definitely want to see him continue."

United are currently undergoing a sale process after the Glazers put the club up on the market last year.

