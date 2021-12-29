“Start making these games count” – David de Gea sends message to Manchester United teammates after Newcastle draw 

Manchester United once again needed David de Gea to be at his best to bail them out in a hard fought 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

The Magpies capitalized on United's slow start to take the lead in the seventh minute through Allan Saint-Maximin. The French winger skipped past Harry Maguire and co. before unleashing a fierce shot that left De Gea flat-footed.

In the 23rd minute, De Gea dived well to punch out Jonjo Shelvey's long-range effort. The Manchester United keeper then stood firm to deny Saint-Maximin a close-range finish in the 47th minute.

At the start of the second half, Manchester United summoned Edinson Cavani off the bench to replace Mason Greenwood. The veteran striker equalized in the 71st minute to make it 1-1.

In the 88th minute, De Gea produced another stunning save. He made a fingertip save to keep out Miguel Almiron's curler into the top corner to ensure the game ended in a draw.

After the game, De Gea reacted on his Twitter and Instagram profiles. He wrote:

"We have to start making these games count. We go again on Thursday."

Both coaches also took time in their post-match comments to praise the fantastic form of the Manchester United number one.

United manager Ralf Rangnick told the media:

"In the end it could have been 2-2 – again there were two or three fantastic saves from David De Gea, similar to the game at Norwich, but we also had our chances to score a second goal. For sure, David is one of the best goalkeepers in the world – he showed that at Norwich and in the game today."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe also applauded the fantastic save. He told Sky Sports:

"We are very disappointed [not to win]. We deserved to win. The lads executed the game plan brilliantly. We had to be very good defensively in midfield. I thought we were very good and didn’t deserve to concede. How David De Gea saved from Miguel Almiron at the end, I don’t know. I thought it was in."

What the draw means for Manchester United and Newcastle

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

With the draw, Ralf Rangnick remains unbeaten in the four games he's been in charge of Manchester United. The German has won two and drawn two in all competitions. Manchester United are now seventh on the table, seven points behind Arsenal, who occupy the fourth position.

The Red Devils, however, have two games in hand over the Gunners. They will hope to reduce the gap further when they host Burnley on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's 11 points leave them in postion 19 and under threat of relegation. The spirited display they put up to hold Manchester United to a draw means they have not thrown in the towel yet.

Teams should expect tough clashes at St James' Park as the Magpies fight to stay afloat.

