“Start me, I’ll score and I’ll win the match” – Benzema recollects conversation during ‘problem’ with Mourinho at Real Madrid 

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has revealed details about a disagreement he had with former boss Jose Mourinho.

Benzema is a leading contender for this year's Ballon d'Or following an incredible season for Los Blancos, in which he scored 44 goals in 46 appearances. The 34-year-old was a key factor in his side winning this year's Champions League title, which was the forward's fifth European Cup in nine years.

Speaking to French magazine Onze Mundial, the legendary striker has lifted the lid on his time playing under Mourinho when the Portuguese took charge of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

The attacker revealed that he had an argument with Mourinho before a clash with Mallorca at the Bernabeu in January of 2011. The French international attacker claimed (as quoted by El Espanol):

"I had a little problem with Mourinho. We met at the hotel and had a conversation before a match against Mallorca. When we argued, I told him: 'Tomorrow start me, I'll score and I'll win the match.' The next day, I scored and we won 1-0."

Mourinho would win the La Liga title and a Copa del Rey during his time in the Spanish capital. He would often go head-to-head against Pep Guardiola's legendary Barcelona side.

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema wins Champions League Player of the Season

After scoring an incredible 15 goals in 12 appearances, UEFA announced that the Frenchman has been awarded the Champions League Player of the Season. The award comes following his team's triumph against Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France.

Los Blancos have pulled off one of the most stunning victories in the competition's long history. They made comeback victories against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout rounds before beating Jurgen Klopp's side in the showpiece to claim their record-extending 14th European crown.

The highlight of Benzema's campaign was the mesmerizing 17-minute hat-trick he scored against PSG in the Round of 16 to claim an unlikely victory over Lionel Messi and Co.

The Frenchman followed up that performance by netting another treble against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals. He then scored the winning penalty in extra-time against Premier League champions Manchester City in the final four.

The Mail has reported that Benzema has also been awarded Goal of the Season for his extraordinary header at Stamford Bridge. The forward brilliantly met Vinicius Junior's cross on the edge of the Chelsea penalty area to head firmly beyond Edouard Mendy.

