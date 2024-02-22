"Start the season with a massive win", "W lineup" - Fans react as Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami name XI to face Real Salt Lake in season opener

Fans are happy to see Lionel Messi start for Inter Miami in their MLS opener against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, February 21.

Tata Martino's side host Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium, and the Herons have their captain starting the crucial match.

Drake Callender starts in goal for Martino's side. Jordi Alba, serhiy kryvtsov, Tomas Aviles, and DeAndre Yedlin are the four defenders. Diego Gomez and Julian Gressel partner the mastermind Sergio Busquets in the midfield.

Robert Taylor starts alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the attack. Martino has named a strong line-up and fans are buzzed, expecting the Herons to pick up all three points.

One of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Start the season with a massive win."

Another commented:

"W lineup."

Messi scored one goal and provided two assists in six MLS appearances last season as Inter Miami failed to reach the play-off stages. With Luis Suarez by his side this term, the Argentina captain might improve rapidly on those numbers.

Fans want the Herons to get off to a winning start and here are some of the best social media reactions after Tata Martino named his first XI:

Tata Martino speaks about Lionel Messi's Olympic participation

Lionel Messi is reportedly keen on playing in the 2024 Olympics, set to take place in Paris. Apart from that, the Copa America will also take place this year.

With a packed schedule in international football on the horizon, the Herons risk missing their captain for close to two months. Tata Martino recently addressed the situation, saying (via ESPN):

"I am pro-national team, but in this case that there are two competitions [Copa América and Olympics] close together and that implies that a player is away for more than two months."

Messi already has an Olympic gold in his locker, winning it in the 2008 Beijing edition. Apart from that, La Albiceleste are also the defending South American champions, having won the tournament in 2021.