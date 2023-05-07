“Starting with 10 players” “We’ve bottled top 4” - Manchester United fans question whether attacker is holding Ten Hag to ransom as he starts against West Ham

Manchester United fans on Twitter are fuming after Wout Weghorst was named in the team's starting lineup for their Premier League showdown against West Ham United at the London stadium. The Red Devils enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, May 4.

Manchester United are currently fourth in the table with 63 points from 33 matches. Given Newcastle United's recent 2-0 loss against Arsenal, United have the chance to leapfrog the Magpies to the third spot with a win. However, a defeat would leave their top-four spot in jeopardy as fourth-placed Liverpool are hot on their heels.

David de Gea starts in goal for the Red Devils. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia are the four defenders. Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro form a familiar midfield three.

Weghorst starts alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony in the attack. Fans, however, are livid to see Weghorst in the first XI. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Its over we've bottled top 4."

Another claimed:

"Interesting. United starting with 10 players."

Since his January move to the club, the Burnley loanee has failed to impress fans with his performances. He has scored two goals and has provided three assists in 26 matches for Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag, however, has decided to stick with the attacker in a crucial game for the club's top four ambitions. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Manchester United play West Ham:

Tom @TomDefoBlewitt

Is he secretly holding Ten Hag to ransom every night for a start?

Why is this guy starting a game AGAIN? He's not good enough for the under-9s.



Is he secretly holding Ten Hag to ransom every night for a start?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about the duel against David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes is a true Premier League veteran with 655 games under his belt. He has coached teams like Everton, Manchester United, and more during his time in the English top flight.

Speaking about his upcoming duel against Moyes, Ten Hag told the media ahead of the away clash against the Hammers (via United's official website):

“It is an experienced and fantastic manager. So long already in the Premier League. I am looking forward [to it]. We faced them this season twice, because also we faced them in the FA Cup and it’s going to be another great game. Every game is a battle, every game is a challenge. We have to get ready for that game.”

United and West Ham met in the fifth round of the FA Cup in March as the Red Devils recorded a 3-1 comeback win at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag arrived in England at the start of the season and has been in charge of the Red Devils for 56 matches. United have enjoyed a decent first season under the Dutchman, they have won the Carabao Cup and are in the final of the FA Cup.

