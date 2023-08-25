“Starting to assist Cristiano Ronaldo” – Fans thrilled as 2 players start alongside Portugal superstar for first time at Al-Nassr

Fans of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr are set to witness two new players on the pitch alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in their clash at Al-Fateh on August 25. Both new signings Otavio and Aymeric Laporte will start alongside the Portuguese sensation for the first time on Friday.

Otavio's arrival from Porto has caused a stir in the footballing community. Sealed with a sum of €60 million, this move marks an important chapter in the Portuguese midfielder's career.

The 28-year-old, who's donned his national jersey 14 times, leaves behind an impressive legacy at Porto. Over seven seasons and the beginning of the current one, Otavio has appeared in 283 official games, registering 31 goals and 75 assists.

Al-Nassr have certainly been busy in the transfer window, as the club also signed Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City for a transfer fee of £23.6 million.

His time at Manchester City was challenging in recent years. He found limited opportunities under manager Pep Guardiola, with just 12 appearances in the Premier League last season. The Saudi Pro League club, however, see great potential in Laporte.

The Spaniard joins a star-studded line-up, featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane against Al-Fateh. The defensive struggles of last season will likely fade into memory as Laporte seeks to make his mark at his new club.

Fans' anticipation reached fever pitch, as they took to social media to express their excitement. Tweets flooded the platform, celebrating the prospect of Cristiano Ronaldo, Otavio, and Aymeric Laporte playing together for the first time:

Cristiano Ronaldo embraces Arabic language, leading the way in the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) has become a magnet for international football stars, and Cristiano Ronaldo has been the torchbearer for this new trend. His arrival in January has set the stage for other world-class players. This includes the likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, and Riyad Mahrez.

However, a transition to a new country isn't without its challenges. New customs, language barriers, and an entirely different way of life can be daunting. However, this hasn't been problematic for Ronaldo.

His recent activities have shown how he's not only adjusting to the football field in Saudi Arabia but also embracing the culture.

Al-Nassr recently posted a video that caught the attention of fans. It features Ronaldo enthusiastically using the traditional Arabic greeting of "Salam Alaikum."

This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Cristiano Ronaldo's linguistic talents. He already speaks four languages, and Arabic may well be on its way to becoming the fifth. His embrace of the language extends to his family too. According to SportsBrief, his daughter was recently seen trying her hand at Arabic too.