"Starting to feel too comfortable" - Theo Walcott points finger at Arsenal star for not pushing more after Crystal Palace draw

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has called out Martin Odegaard for being too relaxed to put in more effort during their 2-2 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, April 23. He felt there have been previous instances this season where some players have failed to push hard.
Jakub Kiwior's header had put Arsenal ahead in the third minute of their game against Palace. But their London rivals were able to get back into the game through Eberechi Eze's remarkable strike in the 27th minute.
Leandro Trossard scored to put the Gunners ahead for the second time just before halftime (42’). However, William Saliba's defensive mistake granted Jean-Philippe Mateta an opportunity to score Palace's late equalizer in the 83rd minute.
While a section of the Gunners’ supporters blamed Saliba for the draw, Walcott noticed something different. He told SkySports (via NowArsenal):
"There’s been certain situations in the season where there’s been discipline issues or referee decisions and injuries play their part. It just shows that certain players, going back to Odegaard, are starting to feel too comfortable and not being pushed a bit more."
Notably, Odegaard provided the cross for the nrth London outfit's opening goal.
Now with the Gunners having dropped two points against Palace, Liverpool will be crowned league champions if they secure at least one point in their upcoming game against Tottenham Hotspur.
League leaders Liverpool have accumulated 79 points from 32 Premier League matches. While, the Gunners have registered 67 points from 33 games.
"If I’m working with him, [I am saying], ‘Don’t switch off" - Martin Keown on Arsenal's William Saliba
Football pundit Martin Keown has claimed that he would have continuously reminded Saliba to avoid a momentary lapse if he were his defensive partner. This comes after Saliba's errors have led goals in recent Arsenal games.
In an interview after the Gunners’ draw with Palace, Keown said (via Afcstuff on X):
"I think Saliba, if I’m working with him, [I am saying], ‘Don’t switch off’. The game against Real Madrid, the goalkeeper rolled it out to him & it’s as if he hasn’t got a picture, he wasn’t alert. It’s twice now that’s happened — he just needs to sharpen up."
Despite recent errors, Saliba has remained an important defensive player for Mikel Arteta, scoring two goals in 46 appearances this season.