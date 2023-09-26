"Starting to frustrate me", "What the heck" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as summer signing starts in makeshift position vs Palace in EFL Cup

Manchester United fans are frustrated with Erik ten Hag as he has named Sofyan Amrabat at right-back on his first start for the club against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils host Palace in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford tonight (September 26). Ten Hag's men will look to keep the winning momentum going after their 1-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League on the weekend.

That win ended a run of three consecutive defeats across competitions and sent Manchester United up to ninth in the league after six games. They turn their attention to cup competition and start their defense of the Carabao Cup against the Eagles.

However, Ten Hag has come in for criticism for opting to start Amrabat at right-back on his first start for the club. The Moroccan midfielder joined United from Fiorentina on loan on transfer deadline day with a view to a permanent £30 million transfer. He is regarded as one of the best ball-playing midfielders in Europe.

Amrabat came on in the dying embers of the win against Burnley but played at left-back due to the injury crisis that has struck Ten Hag's defense. Sergio Reguilon was forced off with illness, joining Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

Reguilon is absent from the squad to face Palace and Ten Hag is lacking options at the back. Still, it's dissapointing for fans that their summer signing is forced to play as a makeshift right-back.

Andre Onana continues in goal, with Amrabat, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, and Diogo Dalot in defense. Meanwhile, Casemiro is joined in midfield by Hannibal Mjebri and Mason Mount who returns from injury.

It's a completely new Manchester United frontline from the one that started in the win against Burnley. Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri, and Anthony Martial are in attack for Ten Hag's men.

However, fans aren't fond of seeing Amrabat chosen at right-back. One fan is becoming irritated with Ten Hag:

"Ten Hag is starting to frustrate me now."

Another fan reckons United may crash out of the Carabao Cup tonight:

"We're gonna lose. What the heck is that?"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United's summer signing starting at right-back:

Tom Cleverley calls off Manchester United's hopes of a title challenge

Erik ten Hag's men have been told they won't be in a title race.

Tom Cleverley has written off Manchester United's chances of challenging for the Premier League title. The Red Devils have started the season unconvincingly, with three wins and three defeats in six league games.

Ten Hag's got back to winning ways against Burnley much to the relief of many at the club. It was becoming a precarious situation for United as they had suffered three defeats on the bounce across competitions.

However, Cleverley is worried about the threat the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United now pose in the race for European football. The former Manchester United midfielder thinks Ten Hag's men have never been further away from a title race (via Manchester Evening News):

"I like to be optimistic but you have to be realistic and I don't think they've ever been further away, to be honest. The strength of the other teams, not only do you have your usual competitors but you've got the introduction of Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle so it's going to be very, very difficult."

The Red Devils did make a similarly poor start to last season before enjoying a run that saw them toying with the idea of a title challenge. That was put to bed just after the turn of the year but Ten Hag's men did win the Carabao Cup, ending their six-year trophy drought.